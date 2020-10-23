AggieYell - Bye week review: Tight end

Wydermyer hasn't been the down the field threat that he was in 2019 (yet), but he's been consistent since a bad week one and has unquestionably become one of the best tight ends in the nation. He's a great target on third downs and will steamroll an opponent if he needs to get extra yards. He's also got those quick feet that allow him to dodge or spin around opposing defenders. He hasn't gotten into the end zone yet (a mild upset), but he's the team's leading receiver all the same.

Where Wydermyer has really improved is in his blocking. Used overwhelmingly as a slot receiver or off the line of scrimmage last year, he has become a strong in-line blocker and a big part of A&M's much-improved running game. Outside of some drops in the season opener, the only concern A&M may have about Wydermyer is the increasing likelihood that he'll leave after his junior year due to a very high draft rating.

Renick was thrust back into service after season-ending injuries to Baylor Cupp and Blake Smith and has been an unsung hero yet again. He's successfully taken on players a lot bigger than him as a blocking tight end and has more than held his own. He's also proven that if you don't pay attention to him, he'll burn you in the passing game. Considering everything he's done for the team over the past couple of years, Renick should be a leading candidate for the Aggie Heart Award at season's end.

