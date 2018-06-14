Calzada's decision to rebuff the hometown Bulldogs had a lot to do with the reception he got when visiting College Station last weekend. Members of the coaching staff and the 2019 recruiting class went out of their way to let him know that he was their quarterback of choice. It made a major impact, as Calzada cancelled a trip to Clemson scheduled for Wednesday to fly back to College Station and make his commitment to the Aggie coaches in person.

Sugar Hill (Ga.) Lanier's Zach Calzada, who has seen his recruitment explode over the past several months, became the Aggies' 17th commit when he decided to pull the trigger. The Elite 11 finalist picked the Aggies over an extremely impressive offer and rapidly growing list which included Tennessee, West Virginia, N.C. State and nearby Georgia.

Sometimes it takes a while to look at a prospect and come up with someone similar. With Calzada, it didn't take long at all: he reminds me a lot of Ryan Tannehill. Their heights are about the same (6'3" to 6'4") and their throwing styles are similar. But what struck me was the athleticism Calzada shows in his film. We all know Tannehill is an outstanding athlete, playing wideout before he became a quarterback. Mike Sherman used that athleticism a lot once Tannehill took over at quarterback, rolling him out and occasionally using a designed quarterback run.

While I doubt we'll see Calzada take off and run a lot, he definitely has the ability to throw on the run and keep plays alive by moving in the pocket. He has a very quick release, throws the ball with nice touch and accuracy whether he's moving or in the pocket and his arm strength is pretty obvious. He can flick the ball a good 50 yards down the field.

Mechanically, Calzada already looks pretty sound with a fairly consistent motion, even though I did see his front side fly open a few times in his highlights. My only real concern, though, is I didn't see him make a progression to find receivers. He locked in on one guy and that's where he was throwing. He's going to have to break that habit (if he hasn't already) if he's going to be a success in the SEC West.

Calzada has shot up the charts as he's grown taller over the past year, and he brings a ton of talent for Jimbo Fisher to work with. Considering past systems that Fisher has operated at FSU, Calzada looks to be a very good match with Texas A&M.