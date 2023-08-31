A pair of future SEC pass catchers have seemingly hit another level early on in 2023. Rivals is already sky high on both Cam Coleman and Ny Carr, but each Southern standout is flashing like few others can match where it matters most in the evaluation game -- Friday nights. Few have flashed like this four-star pair has, begging the question on a potential trajectory to five-star status. The class of 2024 is already considered loaded at the wide receiver spot, with four prospects projected at the position already holding five stars. Coleman is the highest-ranked four-star in the Rivals250, sitting at No. 23 overall while Carr is tabbed at No. 36 at this time. Each holds a lofty overall ranking, but it may still be a bit low, all things considered.

Coleman, who committed to Texas A&M in July, officially kicked off 2023 with a steady effort for Phoenix City (Ala.) Central. He hauled in nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville High School. The flashes along the way were quintessential Coleman, using his great frame and bounce to elevate over a cornerback in the end zone for a contested score while his next visit to the end zone came via his long speed in beating multiple defenders to the football down the field on a skinny post. The hesitation towards a five-star bump for Coleman at previous stages exists because Coleman is more a raw talent than polished product to date, but as his senior debut showed, the production has not suffered one bit despite it being the early stages of his development. With Rivals focusing on the NFL Draft and a longer-term projection than others, the natural talent, frame and bounce make for a compelling five-star case provided Coleman’s time in the SEC will come with more technical work in addition to added mass to enhance his strongpoints. Similar conversations were had after Coleman’s junior campaign, where he made big plays en route to racking up 542 yards and a half-dozen touchdowns in helping the Red Devils make another very deep playoff run in the state of Alabama’s highest classification. Coleman, who also flashes above the rim in basketball, is obviously on pace to prove more consistent and productive as a senior, showing the initial signs of progression any long-term projection needs for some benefit of the doubt. If the future Aggie keeps it up, it will take a stronger case to deny that elusive fifth star.

Carr is the opposite of Coleman’s trajectory in many ways. He has long been considered a strong route-runner with dynamic ability with the football in his hands despite a lack of dominant size. As his senior season has begun, however, we’re seeing the Georgia commitment continue in that light in addition to flashing some of the best ball skills nationally in the process. Despite a 6-foot, 170-pound frame, Carr is working up the ladder and winning at the high point, he’s making contested grabs and showing the type of sideline and end zone awareness that separates great wideouts from the elite. Last Friday night for Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County, the future Bulldog racked up four touchdowns in a varied fashion to show off the entire skill set. One was a contested grab at the back pylon in which Carr had to beat the defender off the line and hold him off at the catch point while tracking the ball and remaining in bounds. Another was similar at the front pylon, where he had to win inside leverage at the last second to not only prevent an interception, but confirm the score. Another was classic Carr, taking a slip screen and hitting the acceleration towards the end zone before the defense could adjust. Another included a one-handed snag on the front end. Neither score compared to his senior season debut grab, that has since gone all but viral.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIHNheSBHZW9yZ2lhIGlzbuKAmXQgYWJsZSB0byByZWNydWl0 IDXirZDvuI8gV1JzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL055 Q2FycjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE55Q2FycjE8L2E+IGxvb2tz IHRoZSBwYXJ0IGluIG15IGJvb2sgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3NoZWVzaD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I3NoZWVzaDwvYT4gPGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28veXZHdm1TSlRyMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3l2R3ZtU0pUcjI8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmxheW5lIEdpbG1lciAoQEJHaWxtZXIxOCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CR2lsbWVyMTgvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTMz NjAyNzg0Mzg2NTgzNTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDIw LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=