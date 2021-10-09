Can A&M's offense find its footing against Alabama?
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Crimson Tide defense.
The scene
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 7 p.m. central time
TV: CBS
Weather: Clear, temperatures in the low 80s dropping into the 70s
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200
#14, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195
#13, Haynes King; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 200
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225
#6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255;
#88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR
#42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260
WR #2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190
#5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210 OR
#8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175
WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190
#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195;
WR: #81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200
#1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180
#9, Hezekiah Jones; RS-Sr.; 6, 180
LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300
#76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320
LG: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325
#70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325
C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325
#77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325
#52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So.; 6-5, 340
RT: #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320
#53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330 OR
#60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315
Alabama depth chart
DE: #92, Justin Eboigbe; Jr.; 6-5, 285 OR
#48, Phidarian Mathis; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 312
NT: #94, DJ Dale; Jr.; 6-3, 300
#50 ,Tim Smith; So.; 6-4, 308
DE: #48, Phidarian Mathis; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 312
#47, Byron Young; Jr.; 6-3, 292
SAM: #20, Drew Sanders; So.; 6-5, 244
#15, Dallas Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 245
MIKE: #10, Henry To’oTo’o; Jr.; 6-2, 228
#42, Jaylen Moody; Sr.; 6-2, 225
WILL: #8, Christian Harris; Jr.; 6-2, 232
#42, Jaylen Moody; Sr.; 6-2, 225
JACK: #31, Will Anderson Jr.; So.; 6-4, 243
#41, Chris Braswell; So.; 6-3, 240
CB: #28, Josh Jobe; Sr.; 6-1, 194
#26, Marcus Banks; Jr.; 6, 186
FS: #2, DeMarcco Hellams; Jr.; 6-1, 208
#14, Brian Branch; So.; 6, 190
SS: #9, Jordan Battle; Jr.; 6-1, 210
#3, Daniel Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 195
CB: #5 Jalyn Armour-Davis; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 192
#1, Kool-Aid McKinstry; Fr.; 6-1, 190
STAR: #13, Malachi Moore; So.; 6, 190
#14, Brian Branch; So.; 6, 190
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Haynes King is out. The status of WRs Hezekiah Jones, Caleb Chapman and Chase Lane is uncertain. The status of OL Aki Ogunbiyi is also unknown. C Luke Matthew (shoulder) is out for the year.
Alabama: LBs Drew Sanders and Christopher Allen are out.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Passing: Calzada, 69-128 (53.9%), 744 yards, 5TD, 4 INT
King, 22-35, (62.8%), 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Rushing: Spiller, 68 carries, 445 yards (6.5 YPC), 2 TD
Achane, 43 carries, 395 yards (6.9 YPC), 2 TD
Receiving: Smith, 20 catches, 200 yards (10 YPC), 2 TD
Wydermyer, 15 catches, 176 yards (11.7 YPC), 1 TD
Demas, 5 catches, 121 yards (24.2 YPC), 1 TD
Alabama statistical leaders
Tackles: To'oTo'o, 35
Anderson, 33
Hellams, 30
Tackles for loss: Anderson, 11
Young, 5.5
Harris, 5
Sacks: Mathis, 3.5
Anderson, 3
Interceptions: 6 players with 1 each
Forced fumbles: Sanders and Allen, 1
Fumble recoveries: Sanders and Justin Eboigbe, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Alabama
|
Total offense/defense
|
340.8 YPG
|
285 YPG
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
22.2 PPG
|
18.2 PPG
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
167.6 YPG
|
107.8 YPG
|
Passing offense/defense
|
208.8 YPG
|
177.2
|
3rd down conversion offense/defense
|
41.1%
|
34.3%
|
Red zone offense/defense
|
68.8%
|
84.6%
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
13
|
12
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
33
|
37
|
Turnovers/turnovers forced
|
8
|
8
|
Turnover +/-
|
-3
|
+5
What the Aggies want to do
Run the football, control the clock and see Calzada seriously step up his game.
The Aggies had 220 yards rushing last week, with Spiller picking up 100 and Achane 68. That's got to be a starting point tonight. Florida picked up 244 yards on the ground, averaging 6.2 yards a carry against the Tide. Everyone else has struggled, but the Aggies seem to have found something with this new look offensive line. The duos of Jahmir Johnson and Kenyon Green and Layden Robinson and Deuce Fatheree worked well. But they've got to continue to improve. Getting Spiller going north and south and getting Achane in space is absolutely critical. They may not want to do it, but you may need to add Calzada in the the running game. He's not as good as King in that department, but he has shown the ability to move some.
Calzada also has to improve. He showed some positive signs against Mississippi State, but also made some critical mistakes and missed open receivers. That can't happen tonight. He needs to get the ball out when receivers come open and he's got to be accurate. The primary look needs to be at 0, Ainias Smith, and then work your way down from there. Smith had a huge game against Alabama last year and can cause problems if you get him the ball in space.
A&M has to scheme better overall. There has to be a concerted effort to get the ball to Smith and Wydermyer in the passing game and just put a hat on a hat in the rushing game. But there is no margin for error. They absolutely must grind this game out, and when there's an opportunity to make a big play, do it.
How Alabama will try to counter
They're going to do what they do: try to win first down, get opponents behind the sticks and pressure them into mistakes.
Anderson is one of the best players in America, if not the best. He's got incredible speed and has disrupted the running and passing games of opponents. He's going to be a tough matchup for Fatheree and Johnson.
The linemen can pressure, but that's not their job. They're in the business of holding up opponents and letting their outstanding linebackers work. To'oTo'o has been a huge addition, and Christian Harris has been outstanding as well. They fill gaps and are sure tacklers.
The Tide mix up their looks in the secondary, which could be a problem for Calzada. But they're capable of playing man or zone and capitalize on errors.
Alabama isn't going to do anything special. They're going to press the line of scrimmage on first down and try to get A&M behind the sticks. Then they can sit back and use their talent to strangle the passing game.