Can A&M's offense find its footing against Alabama?

Texas A&M: QB Haynes King is out. The status of WRs Hezekiah Jones, Caleb Chapman and Chase Lane is uncertain. The status of OL Aki Ogunbiyi is also unknown. C Luke Matthew (shoulder) is out for the year.

Run the football, control the clock and see Calzada seriously step up his game.

The Aggies had 220 yards rushing last week, with Spiller picking up 100 and Achane 68. That's got to be a starting point tonight. Florida picked up 244 yards on the ground, averaging 6.2 yards a carry against the Tide. Everyone else has struggled, but the Aggies seem to have found something with this new look offensive line. The duos of Jahmir Johnson and Kenyon Green and Layden Robinson and Deuce Fatheree worked well. But they've got to continue to improve. Getting Spiller going north and south and getting Achane in space is absolutely critical. They may not want to do it, but you may need to add Calzada in the the running game. He's not as good as King in that department, but he has shown the ability to move some.

Calzada also has to improve. He showed some positive signs against Mississippi State, but also made some critical mistakes and missed open receivers. That can't happen tonight. He needs to get the ball out when receivers come open and he's got to be accurate. The primary look needs to be at 0, Ainias Smith, and then work your way down from there. Smith had a huge game against Alabama last year and can cause problems if you get him the ball in space.

A&M has to scheme better overall. There has to be a concerted effort to get the ball to Smith and Wydermyer in the passing game and just put a hat on a hat in the rushing game. But there is no margin for error. They absolutely must grind this game out, and when there's an opportunity to make a big play, do it.