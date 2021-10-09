 AggieYell - Can A&M's offense find its footing against Alabama?
Can A&M's offense find its footing against Alabama?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Crimson Tide defense.

The scene

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 7 p.m. central time

TV: CBS

Weather: Clear, temperatures in the low 80s dropping into the 70s

Zach Calzada really needs to improve his play tonight.

Texas A&M depth chart

QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200

#14, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195

#13, Haynes King; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 200

RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225

#6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185

TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255;

#88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR

#42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260

WR #2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190

#5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210 OR

#8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175

WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190

#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195;

WR: #81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200

#1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180

#9, Hezekiah Jones; RS-Sr.; 6, 180


LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300

#76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320

LG: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325

#70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325

C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325

#77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330

RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325

#52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320

#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So.; 6-5, 340

RT: #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320

#53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330 OR

#60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315

Alabama depth chart

DE: #92, Justin Eboigbe; Jr.; 6-5, 285 OR

#48, Phidarian Mathis; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 312

NT: #94, DJ Dale; Jr.; 6-3, 300

#50 ,Tim Smith; So.; 6-4, 308

DE: #48, Phidarian Mathis; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 312

#47, Byron Young; Jr.; 6-3, 292


SAM: #20, Drew Sanders; So.; 6-5, 244

#15, Dallas Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 245

MIKE: #10, Henry To’oTo’o; Jr.; 6-2, 228

#42, Jaylen Moody; Sr.; 6-2, 225

WILL: #8, Christian Harris; Jr.; 6-2, 232

#42, Jaylen Moody; Sr.; 6-2, 225

JACK: #31, Will Anderson Jr.; So.; 6-4, 243

#41, Chris Braswell; So.; 6-3, 240

CB: #28, Josh Jobe; Sr.; 6-1, 194

#26, Marcus Banks; Jr.; 6, 186

FS: #2, DeMarcco Hellams; Jr.; 6-1, 208

#14, Brian Branch; So.; 6, 190

SS: #9, Jordan Battle; Jr.; 6-1, 210

#3, Daniel Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 195

CB: #5 Jalyn Armour-Davis; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 192

#1, Kool-Aid McKinstry; Fr.; 6-1, 190

STAR: #13, Malachi Moore; So.; 6, 190

#14, Brian Branch; So.; 6, 190

Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Haynes King is out. The status of WRs Hezekiah Jones, Caleb Chapman and Chase Lane is uncertain. The status of OL Aki Ogunbiyi is also unknown. C Luke Matthew (shoulder) is out for the year.

Alabama: LBs Drew Sanders and Christopher Allen are out.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Calzada, 69-128 (53.9%), 744 yards, 5TD, 4 INT

King, 22-35, (62.8%), 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Rushing: Spiller, 68 carries, 445 yards (6.5 YPC), 2 TD

Achane, 43 carries, 395 yards (6.9 YPC), 2 TD

Receiving: Smith, 20 catches, 200 yards (10 YPC), 2 TD

Wydermyer, 15 catches, 176 yards (11.7 YPC), 1 TD

Demas, 5 catches, 121 yards (24.2 YPC), 1 TD

Alabama statistical leaders

Tackles: To'oTo'o, 35

Anderson, 33

Hellams, 30

Tackles for loss: Anderson, 11

Young, 5.5

Harris, 5

Sacks: Mathis, 3.5

Anderson, 3

Interceptions: 6 players with 1 each

Forced fumbles: Sanders and Allen, 1

Fumble recoveries: Sanders and Justin Eboigbe, 1

Head-to-head

A&amp;M offense vs. Alabama defense
Category Texas A&amp;M Alabama

Total offense/defense

340.8 YPG

285 YPG

Scoring offense/defense

22.2 PPG

18.2 PPG

Rushing offense/defense

167.6 YPG

107.8 YPG

Passing offense/defense

208.8 YPG

177.2

3rd down conversion offense/defense

41.1%

34.3%

Red zone offense/defense

68.8%

84.6%

Sacks allowed/sacks

13

12

Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss

33

37

Turnovers/turnovers forced

8

8

Turnover +/-

-3

+5

What the Aggies want to do

Isaiah Spiller needs to be the centerpiece of the offense.

Run the football, control the clock and see Calzada seriously step up his game.

The Aggies had 220 yards rushing last week, with Spiller picking up 100 and Achane 68. That's got to be a starting point tonight. Florida picked up 244 yards on the ground, averaging 6.2 yards a carry against the Tide. Everyone else has struggled, but the Aggies seem to have found something with this new look offensive line. The duos of Jahmir Johnson and Kenyon Green and Layden Robinson and Deuce Fatheree worked well. But they've got to continue to improve. Getting Spiller going north and south and getting Achane in space is absolutely critical. They may not want to do it, but you may need to add Calzada in the the running game. He's not as good as King in that department, but he has shown the ability to move some.

Calzada also has to improve. He showed some positive signs against Mississippi State, but also made some critical mistakes and missed open receivers. That can't happen tonight. He needs to get the ball out when receivers come open and he's got to be accurate. The primary look needs to be at 0, Ainias Smith, and then work your way down from there. Smith had a huge game against Alabama last year and can cause problems if you get him the ball in space.

A&M has to scheme better overall. There has to be a concerted effort to get the ball to Smith and Wydermyer in the passing game and just put a hat on a hat in the rushing game. But there is no margin for error. They absolutely must grind this game out, and when there's an opportunity to make a big play, do it.

How Alabama will try to counter

They're going to do what they do: try to win first down, get opponents behind the sticks and pressure them into mistakes.

Anderson is one of the best players in America, if not the best. He's got incredible speed and has disrupted the running and passing games of opponents. He's going to be a tough matchup for Fatheree and Johnson.

The linemen can pressure, but that's not their job. They're in the business of holding up opponents and letting their outstanding linebackers work. To'oTo'o has been a huge addition, and Christian Harris has been outstanding as well. They fill gaps and are sure tacklers.

The Tide mix up their looks in the secondary, which could be a problem for Calzada. But they're capable of playing man or zone and capitalize on errors.

Alabama isn't going to do anything special. They're going to press the line of scrimmage on first down and try to get A&M behind the sticks. Then they can sit back and use their talent to strangle the passing game.

