Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 229 pounds

2018 stats (at Mongtomery, Ala. Carver): 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions and 1 TD

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M was going to have to rebuild its linebacker corps no later than next year anyway, but Tyrel Dodson’s early departure put even more importance on picking up big numbers in the 2019 class. Brown bears a lot of similarities to Dodson with his size and attacking style of play, so it was a natural pairing.

50-word scouting report: Already has good size; most effective coming off the edge and attacking the backfield. Extremely aggressive and very good at fighting the football. Relies heavily on his speed, but can shed blocks well. Can be an asset in pass coverage as well. Can be a three-down linebacker playing inside or out.

Players most affected by his arrival: Brown looks to be at his best on the outside, so he could be competing with Aaron Hansford and Keeath Magee for playing time at SAM behind Buddy Johnson.

2019 expectations: The Aggies need depth at linebacker -- that’s obvious. Brown looks like he’s the most game-ready of the linebackers besides Andre White, so he may fight for a spot in the two deep this year.



