Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

2018 stats (at Mesquite High School): 38 catches, 604 yards and 7 TD

Why the Aggies wanted him: One of the top receivers in the nation for 2019, Wright brings great size, excellent hands and good speed to the table. He can compete for playing time immediately.

Players affected by his arrival: Caleb Chapman, Hezekiah Jones, Jalen Preston, among others.

50-word scouting report: An imposing presence, Wright has a great skill set for a wideout. He has great height, excellent hand-eye coordination and adjusts to the ball very well in flight. He can out jump or out-run nearly anyone. Has a nasty streak to him in blocking. Now 215 pounds, he will probably out-muscle most corners.

2019 expectations: A&M has a lot of good wideouts, but Wright has a chance to be special. He should be in the mix for a spot in the two-deep immediately.