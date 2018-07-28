Carter is probably the final piece in what has become a remarkable class of defensive backs. With Rivals 250 safeties Brian Williams and Demani Richardson, along with fellow corners Bobby Wolfe and Erick Young, A&M now has five 4-stars committed in the secondary.

Mansfield Legacy CB Jeffery "Scooby" Carter made his commitment to the Aggies public during a trip to College Station, a move that stunned Oklahoma and stung primary competition Alabama. Really, the writing had been on the wall for OU for some time if you'd watched things closely. When Carter pleaded a pair of flat tires to avoid a trip to Norman Saturday and stay in College Station, it became apparent that Carter was going to make his move.

The thing that stands out most about Carter is his speed. When you run in the 4.4s, everyone in the nation will be coming after you. In a conference full of burners at wide receiver, Carter can keep up with virtually any of them. He's very fluid, flips his hips quickly and gets up to speed fast.

Carter is at his best in press man coverage, and that's what Mike Elko wants to play. He wants to get up on receivers and deny them an easy release off the line of scrimmage, and Carter doesn't mind getting up and jamming someone. He's also got outstanding recognition when the ball is in the air. He doesn't over-anticipate a receiver's routes and has the quickness and natural reaction ability to stay right with someone, even if he waits to diagnose the route.

Carter has good size, even if he's a little smaller than Young and Wolfe. But his speed and ballhawking skills are what make him elite. Adding him to the cornerback haul gives the Aggies a trio that will be able to compete with any receiver group from 2019 on.