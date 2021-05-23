Childress done at A&M after 16 seasons

Childress compiled a 662-336-3 record at A&M, making the NCAA baseball tournament 13 times. The Aggies won four regular season titles, two conference tournaments and advanced to the College World Series twice during his tenure, but never won a game in Omaha.

Childress was considered on the hot seat entering the 2021 season, as his contract was up at season's end. The net result did not help his cause: a 29-27 record, including a 9-21 mark in SEC play. The Aggies ended up last in the SEC West and did not make the SEC Tournament.

The team's pitching staff dissolved, posting a combined 4.56 ERA heading into the final weekend of the season. With developing pitchers considered Childress's forte, that was a bad sign.

The Aggies have struggled to consistently develop hitters during Childress's tenure, a problem that continued this season. In spite of having Dick Howser Award seminfinalist Will Frizzell putting up All-American numbers (.343, 19 HR, 49 RBI; OPS of 1.137), A&M posted an anemic .260 team batting average. Four regulars hit below .250.

The combination of those results were enough for A&M's athletic director to decide a change was needed.

"Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase," Bjork said. "Coach Childress deserves our respect and admiration for how he represented our program, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter. I also want to thank our players for their determination and perseverance during this season with all of the protocols in place.

"In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity, and our search for the next head coach will begin immediately. We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach."