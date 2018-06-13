Baton Rouge University Lab athlete Christian Harris has been on back-to-back visits throughout June; to Auburn, Alabama and last weekend, June 9, the three-star prospect was on an unofficial visit to Texas A&M.

AY: Tell me about the visit to A&M...

Harris: I got there on Friday. I got to meet the coaches. I got to meet the whole staff. That was pretty cool especially since I recognized a lot of faces; like Coach Elko and a few others. Coach Elco was my brothers coach at Wake Forest, and Coach Craig was at LSU at one point.

AY: Prior to these visits you told me you had a few officials already in Mind. Is that still the case?

Harris: I am probably going to end up taking my officials during the season. I don’t know if I will be able to take off five. We have a Lot of games on Fridays and practices on Sundays. I can’t miss too many of those. I set up officials with A&M and Alabama. A&M will be weak to when they play Clemson. Alabama will be when they play Missouri in October, I think it is.

AY: where does each school see you fitting in position wise?

Harris: Alabama sees me playing the Mike or the will, kind of like what Dylan Moses is doing. A&M sees me playing the Mike or the rover; they said I could play all three positions. The rover is mainly in space, that is something I am really used to. I’ve been doing it all my life.

AY: Do you have a preference?

Harris: Not really, but I do feel like the rover would be a little bit easier at the beginning since I’ve been at defensive back all my life. It’s something that I am used to, and said of just jumping in and playing in the box. I don’t really have a preference. I’m OK with either one.

AY: Did Mom, Dad or brother go with you on any of the visits? If so, what did they think?

Harris: My mom and dad came with me. They loved it. One of the big things for them was seeing so many familiar faces when we met the staff. We’ve got some good relationships. You know my biggest thing is relationships; we saw a lot of those guys. A guy who just got there used to be a recruiter at LSU, and we knew him really well from that.

AY: When you look back on all of your recent visits, to Auburn, Alabama and A&M, could you name one-or-two specific things that stood out?

Harris: [At A&M:] Relationships...When they were describing the position to me, the buck position, it really opened my eyes, a lot. When we were watching film what really stood out was the transition proces...since I played DB in high school. That really stood out. Also, just getting to talk with Coach Jimbo; seeing how-what way they need me.Then [At Alabama:], I got a chance, at the camp, to walk around, and talk to a couple of the guys. I didn’t really do too much when I went to Alabama. I was walking around at the camp, and talking to a couple of the coaches.

AY: What does the rest of the summer look like for you... any decisions or visits?

Harris: I have the Rivals 100 5-Star Challenge at tie end of the month. That, rest and workouts.

AY: what time table, at this point, are we looking at in terms of a commitment ?

Harris: I will be making my decision during the season. Probably closer towards the end, maybe even on signing day.