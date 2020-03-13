The NCAA announced on the morning of March 13 that it would be returning a year of eligibility to athletes playing spring sports, including baseball, softball and track. For the baseball team, that could mean the potential return of two starting outfielders, Ray Alejo (.300, 9 RBI, 6 stolen bases) and Cam Blake (.268, 1 HR, 7 RBI), 1B Hunter Coleman (.269, 3 HR, 12 RBI) and catcher Mikey Hoehner (.244, 6 RBI). The pitching staff only has one senior, reliever Jake Nelson (0.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP in 4 2/3 innings).

The logistics of how this will occur were not immediately announced. With the addition of the 2020-21 recruiting class, virtually every program would surpass the 27-scholarship player limit in 2021. That rule will likely be waived next year if this move is to work.

The NCAA also announced it would look at the prospect of extending a universal redshirt to athletes in winter sports as well. Men's basketball coach Buzz Williams will certainly be watching this discussion closely, as it could mean an extra year for two key players: center Josh Nebo and guard Chuck Mitchell.

Nebo came into his own in 2019-20, leading the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game and rebounds with 6.2 per game. Mitchell was third on the team in scoring at 10.2 PPG and was SEC Co-Player of the Week from the week of March 1-7. He scored 25 points in A&M's final game of the season, a win over Arkansas.