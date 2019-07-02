Commitment analysis: 2021 four-star QB Eli Stowers picks Texas A&M
THE SITUATION
Texas A&M is on top of the recruiting world as of Tuesday evening. The rich got richer when it landed its first piece of the 2021 crop.
Four-star Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers committed to Texas A&M. Stowers is a top-20 prospect from the Lone Star State and the No. 3-ranked dual-threat prospect on Rivals.
HOW IT HAPPENED
This was a no-brainer. Stowers had frequented Texas A&M time and time again over the past year, which included junior day trips this spring and camping in Aggieland as recently as last month.
During his junior year, Stowers procured offers from blue-blood programs all over the country. That included Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Baylor and Mississippi State. Jimbo Fisher followed suit seven months ago in January, which quickly led to a visit to College Station.
Stowers made the trek from North Texas to Texas A&M multiple times in the spring and this summer, and when he made the call to commit to the Aggies he also held offers from LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Missouri and Clemson.
Stowers has visited Texas A&M and Clemson, his first trip to Clemson being a month ago. Besides that, he's been an Aggie lean throughout.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR TEXAS A&M
Stowers debuted as a four-star dual-threat right outside the Rivals100 in the inaugural Class of 2021 rankings. As a sophomore in 2018, Stowers threw for 1,571 yards and 13 yards and added another 1,119 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.
At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Stowers has ideal size for the position. He has a big arm and can make difficult throws outside the numbers to the boundaries very well. He has a smooth delivery and a quick release and takes full advantage of the entire.
Stowers is surgical in his approach, dicing up defenses with short and intermediate routes and beat them vertically downfield. He has a strong pocket presence and stands tall in the pocket and dishes it out. Stowers is calm, effectively steps up in the pocket and has good arm strength. He can put zip on the ball and has thrown it downfield accurately.
Factor in his mobility, Stowers is a home-run threat running the football. He's patient and he takes what defenses give him through the air, but can make them pay with his legs, too. That mobility also allows Stowers to extend plays when needed.
After a lot of prayer...— Eli Stowers (@eli_stowers3) July 3, 2019
COMMITTED!!#teamjesus#gigem👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/L4LN3zFdsa