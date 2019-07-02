THE SITUATION

Texas A&M is on top of the recruiting world as of Tuesday evening. The rich got richer when it landed its first piece of the 2021 crop. Four-star Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers committed to Texas A&M. Stowers is a top-20 prospect from the Lone Star State and the No. 3-ranked dual-threat prospect on Rivals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

This was a no-brainer. Stowers had frequented Texas A&M time and time again over the past year, which included junior day trips this spring and camping in Aggieland as recently as last month. During his junior year, Stowers procured offers from blue-blood programs all over the country. That included Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Baylor and Mississippi State. Jimbo Fisher followed suit seven months ago in January, which quickly led to a visit to College Station. Stowers made the trek from North Texas to Texas A&M multiple times in the spring and this summer, and when he made the call to commit to the Aggies he also held offers from LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Missouri and Clemson. Stowers has visited Texas A&M and Clemson, his first trip to Clemson being a month ago. Besides that, he's been an Aggie lean throughout.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR TEXAS A&M