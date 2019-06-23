The Aggies have locked down the state’s No. 1 guard and one of the nation’s premier offensive linemen.

The Rivals250 guard and one-time Aggies commitment spent two months committed to Georgia before flipping back to Texas A&M on Sunday.

The Aggies made a huge play on Texas’ top-rates offensive guard, who at one point was committed to A&M earlier this year. He’s a reinforcement to the offensive line Jimbo Fisher is rebuilding in College Station to establish the running game in the SEC.

Without question, it’s a message sent to five-star Zach Evans, who was on campus over the weekend despite excluding Texas A&M from his final five.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound four-star is the ideal interior lineman for running backs to follow on sweeps and runs to the edge because he’s athletic enough to get out in space and pulverize oncoming defenders.

The Rivals250 lineman is used on pulling plays often for Kemper (Texas) High School. He’s typically a pancake machine and does is best work in one-on-one situations. He moves well for his size and has notable power. He clears the path and is a reliable run blocker that’ll thrive in the SEC.

Ogunbiyi makes sure to make noticeable contact on every play, and usually, it results in a defensive tackle or linebacker in the dirt. At his best, he gets to the second level of the defense and can make contact or bring down multiple defenders on a single play.