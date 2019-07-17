The news, relayed by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher Tuesday, was not a great surprise. Jackson's season, and football career, have been considered in jeopardy since his injury was first reported in April.

"Vernon will most likely have to sit this year and we'll have to see what goes on in the future," Fisher said.

The injury costs the Aggies a 6-foot-3, 230-pound back that appeared to be coming into his own after seeing very limited duty last season. Jackson was the No. 2 back behind Jashaun Corbin during the first week of spring practice, then saw snaps with the first team after Corbin was sidelined with a hamstring strain. It also swings the door to playing time wide open for a number of players.

"I think behind that with (Jacob) Kibodi as a tailback and (Deneric) Prince and those guys, we have a great group of guys, Cordarrian Richardson, Isaiah Spiller coming in. We like our backs more where we are at now," Fisher said at SEC Media Days.

Each back brings a little something difference. Kibodi (6-foot-2, 218 pounds) rushed for more than 100 yards in the Maroon & White Game and had a 100-yard rushing game for the Aggies in 2017 before redshirting last year. The sophomore may bring the best combination of speed and size to the job.

Prince (6-foot-1, 209 pounds), who rushed for 91 yards in the spring game, showed some quality cutback ability and receiving skills. He's a between the tackles back primarily but can get outside. He has very little game experience.



Richardson (6 foot, 246 pounds) definitely fits the bill as a big back. He had an opportunity to establish himself in the rotation after sitting out 2018 due to a transfer from UCF this spring, but got hurt shortly after Jackson did.

Spiller (6-foot-1, 213 pounds) could be the most complete back of the bunch, even if he's the youngest. A 4-star prospect and the best back in Texas for the 2019 class, Spiller should get plenty of work this summer. It would not be out of character for Fisher to rely on a true freshman as the backup -- after all, he did it with Corbin just last year.