Confident Aggies prepare for challenge from Michigan

After a remarkable comeback that saw them erase a 12-point deficit in the final two minutes of the game and capped by Andersson Garcia's 3-pointer at the buzzer, the Aggies fell in overtime to the Cougars 100-95.

The memory lingers.

"I mean, if it's not talked about, it's crossed our minds. I feel like tomorrow is a different opponent, different game, playing for different things now," point guard Wade Taylor said. "But I think a win tomorrow would help a lot of us."

This year, the Aggies (23-10) are a four seed and are a slight favorite over the fifth seeded Michigan Wolverines (26-9). While A&M was able to keep 13-seed Yale at bay in an 80-71 win, Michigan had to hold its breath as 12th-seeded UC-San Diego's final shot hit the front rim in a 68-65 win.

"We've got the first one under our belt. We're just trying to capitalize on getting that first win. We got that first win under the belt. Got the game flow under our belt," Taylor said.

Michigan is a very different opponent than Yale, or even Houston. With two forwards 7 feet or taller, they create unique matchups. Still, the Aggies believe they're ready for the challenge.

"I'm really confident. I've always been confident in this team. We have a lot of great guys, a lot of really good players. I feel like no matter who we play against on any given night, we're ready to compete and we have a good chance of winning," guard Manny Obaseki said. "It's really important that we execute on both ends better than them, kind of stay even leveled throughout the game. One more game to the Sweet 16. Emotions are going to be high. There's a lot of things we want to do. They want to do as well."

A&M's biggest challenge may be Michigan's big men, 7-foot-1 Vladislav Goldin and 7-foot Danny Wolf. The Aggies will likely need contributions from Pharrel Payne, Henry Coleman, Solomon Washington and Garcia to minimize their impact. For his part, Garcia didn't appear to be intimidated.

"I feel like we had a good plan coming from this game," he said. "We have to follow whatever the coach (is) telling us to do. I feel like we're going to do a good job playing against those talented players."

One area where the Aggies may have an advantage is in forcing turnovers. The Aggies force 13.4 turnovers per game, while Michigan is dead last in the Big Ten and 334th nationally (out of 355 Division I teams) in turnovers, giving up more than 14 a game.

"Talking from a defensive standpoint ... We know they turn the ball over a lot. We plan to capitalize off that," Obaseki said.

Taylor said that the biggest point of emphasis for the Aggies is to ensure they don't beat themselves.

"Failing the same test (has been the biggest problem). We've had a couple games this year where we lost because we didn't follow the recipe. We knew what the recipe was, and we just didn't execute it the way we needed to," he said. "I think that's probably the biggest thing, just sticking to our foundation, doing the things we know translates to winning. We know and we have evidence when we do those things, we come out victorious."