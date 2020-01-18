Crownover becomes commit 24
Texas A&M has found itself with a severe need of running backs for 2020 due to transfers and injuries. They took a step toward dealing with that problem Saturday night when Kilgore JC's Earnest Crownover committed to the Aggies.
Crownover came to College Station to visit Saturday and wasn't even sure if he would be offered by the Aggies. Once the offer came, he committed nearly immediately.
First I would like to thank God for everything he’s done for me and all the talents that he has blessed me with. Also, I would like to thank my family and coaches that have supported me along the way. With that being said, after a great visit I will be committing to TAMU👍🏾 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rFG3i2pj5s— Earnest Crownover III (@ECrownover4) January 19, 2020
Crownover signed with Army out of Grandview High School in 2018, but spent a year at the U.S. Military Prep School and transferred to Kilgore. In the process, he gained 30 pounds and became a 6-foot-1, 220-pound power back.
A late arrival at Kilgore, Crownover still played in 10 games this past season and carried 67 times for 468 yards (7 YPC) and 4 touchdowns. That was enough for several offers to roll in, including one from Oregon. He had the option to return to Kilgore for another season, but had already qualified for four-year colleges. When A&M's offer came Saturday, it was enough for him to commit.
Crownover joins Devon Achane and Deondre Jackson as newcomers in the Aggie backfield to team up with incumbent starter Isaiah Spiller. Since the start of the 2019 season, A&M lost Vernon Jackson to a career-ending injury and Cordarrian Richardson, Jashaun Corbin, Deneric Prince and Jacob Kibodi to transfers.
The Aggies now have one scholarship left for 2020 and remain in the hunt for 5-star RB Zach Evans and DT McKinnley Jackson. The uncertainty surrounding Evans' status makes the use of that final scholarship all the more complex and the addition of Crownover that much more important.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
For a guy who didn't have a lot of offers out of high school and only showed up on the 2020 radar late in the game, Crownover has some serious skills. He's a big back who runs with power, but has a lot of agility as well.
The Aggies needed a replacement for Cordarrian Richardson in the big back role, and he can fill that need. Crowover is thick, with a powerful lower body and is tough to bring down. He likes to lower his shoulder and initiate contact, which is always a positive when you're talking about a back who's supposed to be physical.
Crownover isn't the fastest back, but he has outstanding vision and is really nimble. His ability to change direction is not something you see very often in backs of his size. He's got a lot of athleticism and has come a long way as a player in the two years since he was a 2-star coming out of Grandview.
The Aggies need a guy who can make his own holes, can block and catch the football. Crownover can do all of those things. If he can get on campus in the spring (which is not out of the question), he can continue his development and potentially be an asset this fall.