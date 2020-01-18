Crownover came to College Station to visit Saturday and wasn't even sure if he would be offered by the Aggies. Once the offer came, he committed nearly immediately.

First I would like to thank God for everything he’s done for me and all the talents that he has blessed me with. Also, I would like to thank my family and coaches that have supported me along the way. With that being said, after a great visit I will be committing to TAMU👍🏾 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/rFG3i2pj5s

Crownover signed with Army out of Grandview High School in 2018, but spent a year at the U.S. Military Prep School and transferred to Kilgore. In the process, he gained 30 pounds and became a 6-foot-1, 220-pound power back.

A late arrival at Kilgore, Crownover still played in 10 games this past season and carried 67 times for 468 yards (7 YPC) and 4 touchdowns. That was enough for several offers to roll in, including one from Oregon. He had the option to return to Kilgore for another season, but had already qualified for four-year colleges. When A&M's offer came Saturday, it was enough for him to commit.

Crownover joins Devon Achane and Deondre Jackson as newcomers in the Aggie backfield to team up with incumbent starter Isaiah Spiller. Since the start of the 2019 season, A&M lost Vernon Jackson to a career-ending injury and Cordarrian Richardson, Jashaun Corbin, Deneric Prince and Jacob Kibodi to transfers.

The Aggies now have one scholarship left for 2020 and remain in the hunt for 5-star RB Zach Evans and DT McKinnley Jackson. The uncertainty surrounding Evans' status makes the use of that final scholarship all the more complex and the addition of Crownover that much more important.