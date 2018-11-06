Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-06 12:04:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Cupp, Demas put up dominating totals

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell.com
Staff Writer

Here's a look at how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in their latest high school action:

Did not play: Demani Richardson (Injury), Brian Williams (bye), Kam Brown (injury), Braedon Mowry (bye), Blake Trainor (injury), Jeffery Carter (injury).

2019 commits

Ewwa8v9oia841y3mqyjb
Kenyon Green and Atascocita crushed Pasadena.
Rivals.com

Houston St Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 55-14 over San Antonio Antonian

Nine catches, 169 yards, three touchdowns

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Lost 31-17 to Flower Mound

1-1 FG (27), 2-2 XP, one rush for eight yards

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 75-21 over Bryan Rudder

Consol allowed 210 yards of offense

Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 43-40 to Santa Fe

Dayton allowed 425 yards of offense.

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp

Won 43-15 over Boyd

Three catches, 89 yards

Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal

Won 51-14 over San Antonio East Central

Stats not available

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 35-7 over South Gwinnett

No catches on the night

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 42-0 over Hemp-field

Harrisburg allowed 6 yards of rushing

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 77-0 over Pasadena

Atascocita had 439 yards of offense

Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee

Won 34-24 over Tallahassee Lincoln

Tallahassee Lincoln had 264 yards of offense

Pensacola, Florida offensive lineman Adrian Medley

Lost 19-14 to Escambia

Pensacola had 234 yards of offense

Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada

Won 6-2 over Gainesville

11-21, 144 yards, one touchdown, six rushes, minus 15 yards

Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson

Won 51-7 over Fort Bend Willow Ridge

Manvel had 494 yards of offense

Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones

Won 42-28 over Clarkson North (Canada)

Sullivan allowed 287 yards of offense

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Won 21-17 over The Woodlands

14 carries, 75 yards, one touchdown, four catches, 23 yards

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Lost 28-27 to Fort Bend Austin

Full stats not available

Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris

Won 40-0 over Baker

No stats.

West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright

Won 33-27 over Sherman

Four catches, 48 yards

2020 commits

Gshgrulkveknjxrmkzgi
Demond Demas had a huge night.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson

Lost 24-21 to Houston Wheatley

Navasota had 248 yards of offense.

College Park offensive lineman Josh Bankhead

Won 48-23 over Klein Cain

College Park had 467 yards of offense

Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo

Lost 28-12 to Alvin Shadow Creek

Hightower had 291 yards of offense

Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi

Lost 68-24 to Fort Bend Travis

Kempner rushed for 339 yards

North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas

Won 30-17 over Houston Stafford

Five catches, 129 yards, two touchdowns, also had a 65-yard kickoff return.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}