Cupp, Demas put up dominating totals
Here's a look at how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in their latest high school action:
Did not play: Demani Richardson (Injury), Brian Williams (bye), Kam Brown (injury), Braedon Mowry (bye), Blake Trainor (injury), Jeffery Carter (injury).
2019 commits
Houston St Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane
Won 55-14 over San Antonio Antonian
Nine catches, 169 yards, three touchdowns
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Lost 31-17 to Flower Mound
1-1 FG (27), 2-2 XP, one rush for eight yards
A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison
Won 75-21 over Bryan Rudder
Consol allowed 210 yards of offense
Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo
Lost 43-40 to Santa Fe
Dayton allowed 425 yards of offense.
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp
Won 43-15 over Boyd
Three catches, 89 yards
Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal
Won 51-14 over San Antonio East Central
Stats not available
Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson
Won 35-7 over South Gwinnett
No catches on the night
Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White
Won 42-0 over Hemp-field
Harrisburg allowed 6 yards of rushing
Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green
Won 77-0 over Pasadena
Atascocita had 439 yards of offense
Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee
Won 34-24 over Tallahassee Lincoln
Tallahassee Lincoln had 264 yards of offense
Pensacola, Florida offensive lineman Adrian Medley
Lost 19-14 to Escambia
Pensacola had 234 yards of offense
Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada
Won 6-2 over Gainesville
11-21, 144 yards, one touchdown, six rushes, minus 15 yards
Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson
Won 51-7 over Fort Bend Willow Ridge
Manvel had 494 yards of offense
Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones
Won 42-28 over Clarkson North (Canada)
Sullivan allowed 287 yards of offense
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
Won 21-17 over The Woodlands
14 carries, 75 yards, one touchdown, four catches, 23 yards
Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young
Lost 28-27 to Fort Bend Austin
Full stats not available
Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris
Won 40-0 over Baker
No stats.
West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright
Won 33-27 over Sherman
Four catches, 48 yards
2020 commits
Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson
Lost 24-21 to Houston Wheatley
Navasota had 248 yards of offense.
College Park offensive lineman Josh Bankhead
Won 48-23 over Klein Cain
College Park had 467 yards of offense
Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo
Lost 28-12 to Alvin Shadow Creek
Hightower had 291 yards of offense
Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi
Lost 68-24 to Fort Bend Travis
Kempner rushed for 339 yards
North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas
Won 30-17 over Houston Stafford
Five catches, 129 yards, two touchdowns, also had a 65-yard kickoff return.