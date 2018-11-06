Houston St Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 55-14 over San Antonio Antonian

Nine catches, 169 yards, three touchdowns

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Lost 31-17 to Flower Mound

1-1 FG (27), 2-2 XP, one rush for eight yards

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 75-21 over Bryan Rudder

Consol allowed 210 yards of offense

Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 43-40 to Santa Fe

Dayton allowed 425 yards of offense.

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp

Won 43-15 over Boyd

Three catches, 89 yards

Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal

Won 51-14 over San Antonio East Central

Stats not available

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 35-7 over South Gwinnett

No catches on the night

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 42-0 over Hemp-field

Harrisburg allowed 6 yards of rushing

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 77-0 over Pasadena

Atascocita had 439 yards of offense

Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee

Won 34-24 over Tallahassee Lincoln

Tallahassee Lincoln had 264 yards of offense

Pensacola, Florida offensive lineman Adrian Medley

Lost 19-14 to Escambia

Pensacola had 234 yards of offense

Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada

Won 6-2 over Gainesville

11-21, 144 yards, one touchdown, six rushes, minus 15 yards

Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson

Won 51-7 over Fort Bend Willow Ridge

Manvel had 494 yards of offense

Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones

Won 42-28 over Clarkson North (Canada)

Sullivan allowed 287 yards of offense

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Won 21-17 over The Woodlands

14 carries, 75 yards, one touchdown, four catches, 23 yards

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Lost 28-27 to Fort Bend Austin

Full stats not available

Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris

Won 40-0 over Baker

No stats.

West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright

Won 33-27 over Sherman

Four catches, 48 yards