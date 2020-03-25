The fourth and final region of AggieYell.com's 64-player Greatest Aggie Football player of all time Tournament -- the Gig 'Em Region -- is introduced, led by top seed Dat Nguyen.

Dat Nguyen holds the #1 seed in the Gig 'Em Region.

#1 seed Dat Nguyen vs. #16 seed Terrence Murphy

Nguyen (LB; 1995-98) Stats: 517 tackles (1st in program history) Awards: 1998 Lombardi Award Winner; 1998 Bednarik Award winner; runner-up for the 1998 Butkus Award; 1998 All-American; 1996-98 All-Big 12; 1998 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Dat averaged more than 10 tackles a game for his entire Aggie career. He holds the Aggie record for most career tackles by more than five dozen. He is one of two players in history to rack up 20 tackles or more in a game twice during his A&M career. Murphy (WR; 2001-04) Stats: 172 catches for 2,600 yards and 10 TD Awards: 2003-04 All-Big 12 Even though he was one of the first high-caliber receivers at A&M in the 21st century, Murphy remains fifth all-time in receiving yards and fourth in receptions. He led the team in receiving yards three of his four years on campus.



#2 seed Mike Evans vs. #15 seed Braden Mann

Evans (WR; 2012-13) Stats: 151 catches for 2,499 yards and 15 TD Awards: 2013 All-American; 2013 All-SEC; 2012 Freshman All-SEC In two seasons, Evans established himself as the most dominant wideout in Aggie history. He is first in receiving yards for a single season, first and second in receiving yards in a game, tied for second in receiving touchdowns in a season and sixth all-time in receiving yards. There was no better receiver in America than Evans in 2013. Mann (P; 2016-19) Stats: 109 punts for 5,328 yards (48.9 average) Awards: 2018 Ray Guy Award winner; 2018-19 All-American; 2018-19 All-SEC Mann didn't set records. He obliterated them. He holds the record for most 60-yard punts in a season (14, 2018) and the record for highest punting average in a game (60.8 yards, 2018). He averaged 51 yards a punt in 2018, and even made 7 tackles and forced two fumbles during his career. If fellow Aggie Shane Lechler wasn't the greatest college punter ever, Mann was.



#3 seed Sam Adams vs. #14 seed Jerrod Johnson

Adams (DT; 1991-93) Stats: 169 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 INT Awards: 1993 All-American; 1992-93 All-Southwest Conference; 1991 SWC Newcomer of the Year; 1991 Freshman All-American Possibly the most dominant defensive lineman in Aggie history, Adams led the team in tackles, tackles for loss, forced fumbles and sacks in 1993. He was nothing short of unstoppable. Johnson (QB; 2007-10) Stats: 650-1109, 8,011 yards, 67 TD, 27 INT Awards: All-Big 12, 2009 Overshadowed by Ryan Tannehill and Johnny Manziel, Johnson still holds the school record for passing yards, completions and touchdown passes. He is second in touchdown passes in a season (30, 2009) to Manziel.



#4 seed Pat Thomas vs. #13 seed Jorvorskie Lane

Thomas (CB; 1972-75) Stats: 13 career INT Awards: 1974-75 All-American; 1974-75 All-SWC One of the first great Aggie defensive backs, Thomas remains one of the best 45 years after his career ended. His 13 career INTs remain third on the all-time list, and he was only the sixth Aggie to be named an All-American multiple times in his career. Lane (RB; 2005-08) Stats: 489 carries for 2,193 yards and 49 TD Awards: 2006, 2008 All-Big 12 The much-loved "J-Train" holds the record for most career rushing touchdowns with 49 and is tied for fourth all-time in single season scoring and career scoring. He's most remembered for running over and through multiple opponents on carries which sent Kyle Field into a frenzy.



#5 seed Luke Joeckel vs. #12 seed Jack Pardee

Joeckel (OL; 2010-2012) Awards: 2012 Outland Trophy Award winner; 2012 All-American; 2012 All-SEC; 2011 All-Big 12 Joeckel was arguably the best offensive lineman in Aggie history. He dominated at left tackle from his true freshman season and was easily the best in the nation in 2012, as he anchored possibly the finest offensive line of all time. Pardee (FB/LB; 1954-56) Stats: 230 carries for 1,007 yards and 8 TD Awards: 1956 All-American; 1956 All-SWC; National Football Foundation Hall of Fame, 1986 Long before he was the head coach of the Washington Redskins and Houston Oilers, Jack Pardee as a Junction Boy. He served as the lead blocker for John David Crow, even though he was a capable runner in his own right. He also led the team in interceptions in 1956 with 3.



#6 seed Kevin Smith vs. #11 seed Marcus Buckley

Smith (CB; 1988-91) Stats: 39 passes broken up, 20 INT Awards: 1991 All-American; 1989-91 All-SWC One of the best corners to wear an Aggie uniform, Smith still holds the school records for career interceptions, most interceptions returned for a touchdown and most interception return yards. His 9 interceptions are second on the all-time list for a single season. Buckley (LB; 1990-92) Stats: 29 sacks, 10 fumbles recovered Awards: 1992 All-American; 1991-92 All-SWC Buckley was a big play machine for the Aggies, racking up 25 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries and a pick-six in his final two seasons in Aggieland. His fumble recoveries remain a school record



#7 seed Richmond Webb vs. #10 seed Joe Boyd

Webb (OL; 1986-89) Awards: All-SWC, 1989 Amazingly, Webb's work as one of the nation's elite left tackles was overlooked during his time at A&M. The Miami Dolphins didn't overlook him, though, as he was the 9th overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. Boyd (OL; 1937-39) Awards: 1939 All-American; 1938-39 All-SWC Unlike Webb, Boyd's work as an offensive lineman were recognized. He was A&M's second All-American ever, two years behind Joe Routt (who did it twice). He would later become an evangelist and preacher.

#8 seed Johnny Holland vs. #9 seed Ray Mickens

Holland (LB; 1983-86) Stats: 455 tackles Awards: 1985-86 All-American; 1985-86 All-SWC A&M's all-time leading tackler until Dat Nguyen broke his record, Holland is one of two players (Nguyen being the other) to have more than 20 tackles in a game twice. He is second and fifth on the single season tackles list. Mickens (CB; 1992-95) Stats: 28 passes broken up, 9 INT Awards: 1995 All-American; 1993-95 All-SWC One of the best corners to play for the Wrecking Crew, he played a lot bigger than his size and was one of the most aggressive corners of his day. He was also an excellent punt returner.

