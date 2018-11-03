Ticker
David Ugwoegbu Talks A&M, OU

Courtney Roland • AggieYell.com
Editor

Katy Seven Lakes four-star athlete David Ugwoegbu Talks A&M and Oklahoma with AggieYell. When will he visit College Station and which program is his mother leaning towards? Find out below.

The jumbo athlete is a priority for Texas A&M, but the Aggies are also battling with Alabamaand Oklahoma, among others. Ugwoegbu was waiting to see how things started out this season on the field for Texas A&M, and the successful start to the year only helps the school’s case. Ugwoegubu is still planning out his official visit schedule while focusing on his senior season, but when the dust settles I still think he lands with the Aggies.

The Pick: Texas A&M

