David Ugwoegbu Talks A&M, OU
Katy Seven Lakes four-star athlete David Ugwoegbu Talks A&M and Oklahoma with AggieYell. When will he visit College Station and which program is his mother leaning towards? Find out below.
The jumbo athlete is a priority for Texas A&M, but the Aggies are also battling with Alabamaand Oklahoma, among others. Ugwoegbu was waiting to see how things started out this season on the field for Texas A&M, and the successful start to the year only helps the school’s case. Ugwoegubu is still planning out his official visit schedule while focusing on his senior season, but when the dust settles I still think he lands with the Aggies.
The Pick: Texas A&M
“Eyes on keys”-@coachdober pic.twitter.com/MHqdbIcmBd— David Ugwoegbu🇳🇬 (@D_U_30) November 2, 2018
Congrats to @d_aavviidd David Glenda for being one of the few selected to the 2019 Under Armour All American Bowl! @GlobalVine @UnderArmour pic.twitter.com/ApkeyxDxK9— Cinco Ranch Football (@cincofb) October 18, 2018