The jumbo athlete is a priority for Texas A&M, but the Aggies are also battling with Alabamaand Oklahoma, among others. Ugwoegbu was waiting to see how things started out this season on the field for Texas A&M, and the successful start to the year only helps the school’s case. Ugwoegubu is still planning out his official visit schedule while focusing on his senior season, but when the dust settles I still think he lands with the Aggies.

The Pick: Texas A&M