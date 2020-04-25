Wide receiver Quartney Davis, who was expected by many to be drafted sometime Saturday, found himself in pretty significant demand as an undrafted free agent. At one point, Davis appeared to be heading to Dallas to join the Cowboys, but the Minnesota Vikings swooped in and made Davis a significant offer for a free agent: $100,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. That was enough for Davis to head to Minnesota.

Davis signing with the Vikings makes a lot of sense from his perspective, considering the team's most productive wideout, Stefon Diggs, was traded earlier in the offseason. Adam Thielen is the only receiver set as a starter, leaving other spots as question marks. Minnesota took Justin Jefferson in the first round and K.J. Osborn in the fifth, but they still need a lot of help at the position.