Davis, Rogers, Renfro find new homes
Texas A&M only had two players taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, but three other Aggies were picked up swiftly after the draft closed.
Wide receiver Quartney Davis, who was expected by many to be drafted sometime Saturday, found himself in pretty significant demand as an undrafted free agent. At one point, Davis appeared to be heading to Dallas to join the Cowboys, but the Minnesota Vikings swooped in and made Davis a significant offer for a free agent: $100,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. That was enough for Davis to head to Minnesota.
Davis signing with the Vikings makes a lot of sense from his perspective, considering the team's most productive wideout, Stefon Diggs, was traded earlier in the offseason. Adam Thielen is the only receiver set as a starter, leaving other spots as question marks. Minnesota took Justin Jefferson in the first round and K.J. Osborn in the fifth, but they still need a lot of help at the position.
Had Davis signed with Dallas, he would have remained teammates with fellow wideout Kendrick Rogers, who signed with the Cowboys shortly after the draft. The redshirt junior had a disappointing 2019 season, catching just 30 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns; on the other hand, his 6-foot-4 frame and his 2018 performances against Clemson and LSU remained positives in his favor.
Cornerback Debione Renfro signed with the Seattle Seahawks, who intend to try Renfro at safety. He will be joined by an old teammate in Seattle: Kemah Siverand, who played wideout and corner at A&M before transferring to Oklahoma State.
Another former Aggie football player, Arkansas State wide receiver Kirk Merritt, signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins.
