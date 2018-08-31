A few small pieces of news, notes, opinions and anecdotes from Texas A&M's 59-7 demolition of Northwestern State Thursday night:

Trayveon Williams was within 10 yards of the single-game school record Thursday night.

That seems like a lot

Texas A&M set a school record with 40 first downs, eclipsing the previous record of 39 set against South Carolina on Aug. 28, 2014. • The Aggies’ 40 first downs tied an SEC record set by Vanderbilt in a 1969 game vs. Davidson. • Texas A&M went over 700 yards of total offense for the eighth time in school history and the first time since Sept. 7, 2013 against Sam Houston State. The 758 yards in the game ranks second on Texas A&M’s all-time list behind 774 yards registered against Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 15, 1990. • The Aggies’ 758 yards of total offense ranks sixth on the SEC single-game list.

All Trayveon, all the time

• Trayveon Williams' 240 yards rushing last night was second all-time for single game productivity. Bob Smith ran for 250 yards against SMU in 1950. • Williams is only the second Aggie running back to have three 200-plus yard rushing games in his career. Darren Lewis is the other. • Williams' 73-yard touchdown run was the fifth rush of his career of 60 yards or more. He had runs 72 and 61 yards against UCLA last year, a 71-yarder against Tennessee in 2016 and a 89-yarder to seal a win at Auburn that same season. He also has touchdown runs of 49 and 47 yards (South Carolina and UTSA) to go with the 61-yard TD run against UCLA. • Williams' 73-yard TD on the third offensive play for A&M was the longest in a season opener since Rodney Thomas went 80 yards on the first play from scrimmage against Rice in 1993.



Other notes of interest