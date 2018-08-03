As soon as we flipped the calendar page to August, I had butterflies in my stomach! August means training camp, which means it’s football time baby! I was in College Station this evening for Texas A&M training camp day two - practice two. I had butterflies in my stomach as I drove up to Kyle Field — It’s been 10 years since I’ve been doing this drive working for Aggieyell, AND I HAVE to admit that I could sense something different in the air - just get that vibe when you look around at the students, the staff and the players.Anyways enough with all that let’s get to the good stuff: News- Notes & Quotes

- Friday, August 3, 2018

- Texas A&M football day 2 preseason training camp

- 4:45 PM to 6:30 PM Coolidge practice field

- shorts, jersey and helmets

- Media members were allowed to see the first 25 to 30 minutes of practice



- overall there were a lot of similarities from day one practice as far as first team and second team go on offense; in terms of attitude, and the flow of practice, again, a lot like Day one.... consistent

- Mark spent some time breaking down The offense yesterday during practice one...

- today on offense running with the ones was Kellen Mond

- Mond’s entire demeanor has shifted in comparison to where he was at at the start of spring ball; Physically he has filled out and looks strong; from what I thought today his passes were sharp and clean. Mond’s finish during the spring game perhaps gave him confidence going into the summer months—and it’s evident he worked his tail off this summer

- Now on the flip side: let’s take a look at the defense starting unit:

1st Team Defense

Linebackers:

@ SLB - Buddy Johnson (no. 29, soph.)

@WLB - Tyrell Dodson (no. 25, Jr.)

@mlb - Otaro Alaka (no. 42, senior)

DB’s:

@CB - Deboone Renfro (no.29, soph.)

@cb - Charles Oliver (no. 27, jr.)

@safety - Donovan Wilson (no. 6, sr.)

@safety - Derrick Tucker (no.4, soph.)

@nickel - DeShawn Capers Smith (no.26 sr.)

DL:

@DE - Landis Durham (no.46, sr.)

@DE - Micheal Clemons (no. 2, jr.)

@Dt - Kingsley KeKe (no.8, Sr.)

@dt - Daylon Mack (no.34, sr.)