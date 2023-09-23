The Aggie defense racked up 7 sacks and 15 tackles for loss while holding Auburn (3-1) to 56 yards passing as A&M (3-1) stomped the Tigers 27-10. The Aggies dominated the second half, scoring three touchdowns and holding Auburn to just 10 yards passing.

It looked like the Aggies were going to run away with the game early, when quarterback Conner Weigman (8-14, 70 yards) drove A&M down to the Auburn 28, with the big play being a 26-yard catch and run by running back Rueben Owens, who hurdled an Auburn defender on the way down the sideline. But Weigman was sacked on a 3rd and 10, forcing the Aggies to settle for a 51-yard field goal attempt by Randy Bond. Bond converted and the Aggies were up 3-0.

The Aggies forced a quick 3 and out from the Tigers, and charged down the field again. A 36-yard run by Le'Veon Moss (15 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD) got the Aggies into the red zone, but a pair of false start penalties short-circuited the drive. To their frustration, the Aggies added another Bond field goal to go up 6-0.

"You heard me say on Monday, it was critical that I thought we scored touchdowns. Well, we didn't. We scored two field goals," coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Aggie offense sputtered for the rest of the half, but Auburn could not take advantage. In fact, it looked like the Tigers had handed the Aggies their first touchdown, when running back Damari Alston appeared to fumble and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper recovered, taking it back 61 years for what appeared to be a 12-0 lead. A replay overturned the call, saying it was an incomplete forward pass from quarterback Payton Thorne (6-12, 44 yards) to Alston.

Instead of sulking or giving up a big play on 3rd and 8 from the Aggie 30, Walter Nolen and Chris Russell combined to sack Thorne, the first of many times he would hit the turf on this steamy Saturday. That forced another Auburn punt, which nearly became a disaster when the snap flew over punter Oscar Chapman's head and went back 30 yards. Chapman hurriedly recovered the ball and got the punt off, which Ainias Smith returned to the Aggie 32.

Auburn blew another opportunity on their next drive, when a holding penalty halted a drive that had reached the A&M 36. The two teams traded punts on their next two possessions, but it looked like Auburn was winning the field possession battle. But the short drive had more serious consequences, as Weigman suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury while making a pass out of the A&M end zone.

"I don't know. We'll wait and see," Fisher said of Weigman's status moving forward. "The X-rays were negative."

Auburn took over at their own 49 with 4:33 to go in the half. After converting a 4th and short to keep the drive alive, Thorne was sacked twice in three plays, leaving Auburn with a 53-yard field goal attempt that would be their only offensive points.

"We went two good drives and didn't score and then three three and outs, and then we're in halftime. And then we lost our quarterback," Fisher said. "The defense never blinked."

The defense actually kicked the pressure up a notch after halftime, forcing an immediate 3 and out after intermission. Backup Max Johnson entered the game for Weigman, and the Aggie offense caught fire.

Johnson (7-11, 123 yards, 2 TD) started with a short field, taking over at the Auburn 46, and quickly hit wideout Ainias Smith (5 catches, 78 yards) for 12 yards and his brother, tight end Jake Johnson, for another 10. Max Johnson then found his brother, who was wide open at the Auburn 11, then rumbled the rest of the way to score a 22-yard touchdown -- the first of his career.

"I think the first thing I said was, 'I love you, man.' It's been a long time coming and that was pretty special," Max Johnson said.

With the Aggies up 13-3 and Thorne having been sacked five times already, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze decided he'd seen enough and went to more mobile backup Robby Ashford, who had completed just 6 of 13 passes on the season. Predictably, the Aggie defense began to attack even more, forcing a second consecutive 3 and out.

Johnson then engineered another quick touchdown drive of 65 yards. After A&M moved down to the Auburn 37, Johnson went for the kill shot with a deep pass to Evan Stewart (3 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD). It was right on target, splitting two defenders for a 37-yard score.

The one-time starter at LSU, who started three games for the Aggies last year before being injured himself, said he had no jitters coming off the bench.

"Honestly, I wasn't really nervous at all," he said. "I have been in these situations before. And I feel like myself, like I've always been. I was excited to be out there with those guys."

Johnson's teammates were equally unsurprised.

"Whenever we're going 1s with the 2s, there's no dropoff between Conner and Max. The leadership is still there. The execution is still there. It's never a dropoff. It's definitely what we expected," nickel Bryce Anderson said.

Auburn finished its third possession of the quarter with another 3 and out, having gained an anemic 2 yards. As the Tigers continued to struggle on offense, the Aggies looked like they were no the verge of running out the clock on the visitors. But a fumble by Owens was recovered by Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante, who returned it for a 67-yard score. Asante nearly ran over Fisher, who had come onto the field thinking the play was over.

Auburn appeared to have momentum on their side, taking their next drive to the Aggie 28 before putting things into reverse. Defensive end Shemar Turner took down Ashford for a loss of 5, then a holding call pushed the Tigers back to the A&M 43, forcing another punt.

On the next drive, another A&M running back joined Moss in the big play category. Amari Daniels cut through a huge hole and ran around some confused Auburn defenders all the way to the Tigers 4-yard--line. Moss punched it in a play later, making the score 27-10.

"You just see what happens when you just keep pounding the rock and pounding the rock, something's got to give," offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. "The mindset up front is, who's going to break? That's the mindset that you have to have going against these teams, going against those big guys in the trenches, who is going to break. Are you going to break or are they going to break?"

With the heat and A&M's relentless effort on the ground, Auburn's defensive was the one who broke. They joined the ranks of their offense, which was broken to the point of useless in the second half.

"Offensively, we're searching, And we've got to find some answers," Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said.

On the other side, Fisher said the Aggies still haven't played up to their potential.

"We won the game and still didn't play close to what we're capable of," he said. "So hopefully we'll get better and move on from here."