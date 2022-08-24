AggieYell.com's series on the position groups of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at the defensive ends.

Shemar Stewart and Anthony Lucas are two of the talented new arrivals at defensive end.

Returning players

Junior Fadil Diggs: 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack in 12 games in 2021 Redshirt freshman Tunmise Adeleye: Redshirted in 2021 Redshirt freshman Elijah Jeudy: Redshirted in 2021



Newcomers

Freshman Shemar Stewart: 85 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 18 sacks at Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace High School; 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American Freshman Anthony Lucas: 64 tackles, 9.5 sacks at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American Freshman LT Overton: 54 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 6 passes broken up at Milton (Ga.) High School; 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com. Freshman Malick Sylla: 61 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 INT at Katy High School; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Setting the scene

Both starters from last year's team, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson, are gone. So is DeMarvin Leal, who played plenty of defensive end as well. The Aggies aren't starting from scratch, but it's close. Diggs is the only one with playing experience, but the incoming freshman have incredible talent and Adeleye was a 5-star just a year ago. The real question is, how long will it take for the freshmen to be ready?

Battle to watch

Tunmise Adeleye is fighting for a starting job.

The starting left defensive end job, between Adeleye and Lucas. This one has gone back and forth all summer, but Adeleye seems to have the edge as camp winds down. Still, Lucas has already proven he is ready to play at this level and should get plenty of playing time if he's edged out by Adeleye.

The pressure's on

Jeudy. Even though he's in far better shape and is playing better this summer than he did last year, he's still in a tough situation as he's dealing with the talented newcomers -- particularly, Stewart, Overton and Lucas. If he doesn't find a way to edge them out, finding playing time down the road will become increasingly difficult.

Projected depth chart (starters in bold)