AY: Let’s talk about that A&M commitment...if you had to select a number from one-to-ten (one being not solid, and ten being very solid) what would you rank your commitment level to Texas A&M?

DD: 100

AY: Who are you working on out here?

DD: Zach Evans of course; Troy Omeire, Shadrach Banks; I’m working on a few O-lineman; I’m trying to get Aki (Akinola Ogunbiyi) back to committed.