Demas Breaks Down his Commitment Status & Who He’s Recruiting
Rivals100 wide receiver and Texas A&M commit Demond Demas showed up at the Houston Opening sporting an A&M sweatershit, A&M long sleeve under-shirt, A&M gloves and a maroon bonnet. Demas won the speed competition, and was dubbed the quickest prospect of the camp. He also showed he is the most athletic—after he killed it in the 40-yard dash he did a back flip; Demas also balled out in one-on-ones.
“It’s a Texas A&M Show out here today!” - Demond Demas
AY: Let’s talk about that A&M commitment...if you had to select a number from one-to-ten (one being not solid, and ten being very solid) what would you rank your commitment level to Texas A&M?
DD: 100
AY: Who are you working on out here?
DD: Zach Evans of course; Troy Omeire, Shadrach Banks; I’m working on a few O-lineman; I’m trying to get Aki (Akinola Ogunbiyi) back to committed.
#TAMU commit @DemondDemas1 our here at the Houston Opening representing Texas A&M @AggieYellRivals pic.twitter.com/fIyyEKoKWZ— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) March 17, 2019
#TAMU commit @DemondDemas1 1-on-1s at Opening @AggieYellRivals “It’s the A&M Show today.” - Demas pic.twitter.com/kn4LWNyGsB— Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) March 17, 2019