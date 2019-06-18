As we roll out the first AggieYell 100 for 2020, here's a look at the top 10 players on the list in detail:

Number 10: Cornerback Jaylon Jones

When picking the top corner in Texas, Jones made the selection process easy. He's got good size, he's physical, he can turn and run with any wideout and then knows how to play the ball when it's in the air. He also doesn't mind coming up and putting a lick on a ball carrier. He's an outstanding prospect and Texas A&M was lucky to land him early.

Number 9: Wide receiver Quentin Johnson

Johnson is being recruited mostly as a wideout, but he can play some serious safety and corner as well. He's big, fast and doesn't mind contact at all. He's got really impressive footwork for someone of his size, and probably hasn't played his best football yet.

Number 8: QB Hudson Card

Card has just about everything you're looking for in a quarterback: size, a big arm, huge production (more than 4,000 combined yards and 59 TD last year), a winning pedigree and even pretty good speed as a runner. He's already very polished and could be the next quarterback to light up the defense-starved Big 12.

Number 7: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

It shows you just how good a year it is for wideouts in Texas when this guy comes in third. He's a big play machine who put up tremendous numbers last year. He's got excellent speed, good hands and adjusts to the ball in flight. If he's one-on-one with a defender, forget it. He could make an impact at Ohio State as a freshman.

Number 6: Wide receiver Troy Omeire

Omeire has a year of high school left and he's already a monster. Six-foot-four and 220 pounds, he's got great hands and body control most players his size don't. Good luck trying to out-jump him when the ball is in the air. He's a key part of the nation's top WR class at the moment, heading to Texas A&M.

Number 5: Linebacker Josh White

2020 is a very poor year for linebackers in Texas, but that's not White's fault. He plays defense like he's shot out of a cannon. He doesn't follow the ball carrier, he stalks them. Once he turns on the jets, it's done. He's a solid tackler with great athleticism. As soon as he gets a little bigger, he'll be a big factor at LSU.

Number 4: Linebacker Drew Sanders

Just what A&M needs, another really good linebacker heading to Alabama. His athleticism is off the charts, and he can do just about everything really well. He's fast, he's got great field vision and he can track down opponents in a hurry. He needs to get a little bigger to be a 3-4 linebacker in Tuscaloosa, but odds are he'll be top-notch.

Number 3: Running back Jace McClellan

Just what Oklahoma needs, another bigtime back. McClellan is certainly that. He's got it all: good size, great vision, really good speed and a willingness to get physical with defenders. He's a power back, but he also has the ability to cut back and leave defenders empty-handed. In most years, he'd be the top back in Texas.

Number 2: Running back Zach Evans

Evans is just a monster. He's probably a good bit bigger than his listed weight now, but he's not just a physical back. He's got tremendous quickness as well. If there's a hole, he'll find it; if not, he'll make one. Then he'll run over or run away from defenders. He is the nation's top back in this class and the best one in the state in several years.

Number 1: Wide receiver Demond Demas