 AggieYell - Denver Harris looks to play quickly
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-15 08:43:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Denver Harris looks to play quickly

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at cornerback Denver Harris.

Denver Harris impressed very quickly once he arrived on campus.
Denver Harris impressed very quickly once he arrived on campus.


Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

2021 stats: 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: In the cornerback rotation

Harris was part of A&M’s amazing closing run in the 2022 recruiting class, then headed to campus at the mid-term. He quickly proved he was capable of playing, taking snaps with the first team right off the bat with Jaylon Jones on the sideline. With the return of Myles Jones, Brian George and the addition of Harris and Smoke Bouie, the Aggies have a lot to work with at corner. Harris could be a big part of that.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}