Denver Harris looks to play quickly





Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

2021 stats: 5-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: In the cornerback rotation

Harris was part of A&M’s amazing closing run in the 2022 recruiting class, then headed to campus at the mid-term. He quickly proved he was capable of playing, taking snaps with the first team right off the bat with Jaylon Jones on the sideline. With the return of Myles Jones, Brian George and the addition of Harris and Smoke Bouie, the Aggies have a lot to work with at corner. Harris could be a big part of that.



