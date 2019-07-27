A&M Consolidated 2020 wide receiver Devin Price committed to Texas A&M Saturday afternoon - a day after the Aggie football recruiting pool party.

“Since last week, I sat down with my parents and discussed the best options for me, and A&M came out in top,” said Price. “What really sold me on A&M is the Aggie network, and what the Aggie ring will do for me once my football career is over. And obviously the fact that I would be close to home.”

Price was down to two programs—A&M and Arizona. He took an official visit to Texas A&M on June 7, and just prior to that he officially visited Arizona. Both programs wanted him, and both programs have had close ties to Price — Kevin Sumlin is the head coach at Arizona, and Price has grown up around the Aggies with his father, Terry Price, coaching the defensive ends.

“It was definitely a tough decision in relation to the fact that I had known the Arizona staff so well, and we had a great relationship,” said Price. “At the end of the day I made the right decision for me and my family.”

Price’s decision was 100% his choice, and it’s safe to say his father, Coach Terry Price, is thrilled and a proud father and coach.

“They (Price’s patents) were just super happy for me,” said Price.

Happy is the word of the day, and what describes Price’s commitment.

“Coach (Jimbo) Fisher was very happy that I chose to come play for him, and he is excited for what is to come for me,” said Price.

Now that Price is committed, recruiting is still not over for Price.

“Yes ma’am, I’m definitely going to try to recruit,” said Price. “I’m not sure who is next, but i think somebody will commit real soon.”