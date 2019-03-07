Q&A with Devin Price:

AY: A lot of great talent out here— Devin, what do you want to showcase out here?

DP: I just want to showcase that I can compete with the best. I am not from Houston, so I don’t know many of these guys, but I am here to show that I belong...I can get the jump ball, I can get away from press coverage.

AY: Looking at the whole recruiting process, you have an offer from Texas A&M, who else is standing out to you right now?

DP: Arizona, Vanderbilt, Utah...Vanderbilt offers great academics; and at Arizona I have a great relationship with the coaches there; and A&M obviously I’ve been there my whole life.

AY: Having been in College Station your whole life, do you want something different, or is A&M standing out?

DP: A&M is definitely one of my top schools. At the end of the day I’m going to do what is best for me.

AY: With your dad being a coach, and you having grown up in that atmosphere you already know so much about the college level, and what it takes. How do you think that helps prepare you?

DP: My dad and I talk all of the time. I know what it takes to succeed at the college level. I know what to do, and what not to do.

AY: What’s the best advice your dad (Terry Price) and your mom give you for this whole process?

DP: (big smiles) don’t screw it up for yourself. Don’t get on twitter and screw it up for yourself. Don’t become the person that coaches don’t want to recruit.

AY: I am going to read something to you ... One of the top storylines of the camp—Demas Demas, a Texas A&M commit, and one of the top wide receivers, but...Omeire and Price are two candidates to emerge as two of the top receivers at the Houston Camp....What does that mean to you, that you are one of the guys that could leave this camp as the top receiver and surpass guys like Demas?

DP: The pressure is on...

AY: What is your schedule looking like this spring?

DP: I am going out to Arizona and Vanderbilt during spring break...you will definitely see me at least one of the A&M practices.





Programs that are heavy on Price: Texas A&M, Arizona, Vanderbilt and North Carolina.





Rivals Analyst Sam Spiegelman recently caught up with Price:

Most surprising offer: “A&M was pretty much a surprise. I was at the Super Bowl Watch Party and the party was almost over, but at the end of the night they called me into the office and they offered me. I was really surprised, probably the most surprised. My dad didn’t know until we got in the car and he was as shocked as I was.”

On Texas A&M’s push: “I’ve been talking to Coach (Dameyune) Craig and Coach (Jimbo) Fisher. They want me to stay home. They love that I’m a big guy that can move and can bend, play inside and outside receiver, and they really want me to stay home.”