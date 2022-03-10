Diarra's heroics keeps Aggies alive in SEC Tournament

For most of the game, it seemed unlikely that the Aggies (21-10, 10-9 SEC) would need overtime to knock off the Gators (19-14, 9-10 SEC). A&M lead from the opening tipoff and stretched their lead out to as much as 16 points in the second half, but a 12-2 run in the final 48 seconds of regulation sent the game to overtime. It was an overtime played without A&M's top scorer, Quenton Jackson (14 points), who had fouled out.

The Aggies would make just one field goal from the field in the final 5:42 of the second half, a 3-pointer by Diarra (14 points). In the meantime, Florida's Kowacie Reeves caught fire, scoring 7 points in the last 37 seconds. Reeves (21 points) would also score the first three points of overtime, before A&M's Tyrese Radford (13 points) hit a 3 to tie the game at 73.

Radford would hit two free throws to tie the game at 80 with 39 seconds left. Florida's last possession ended with a missed three by Phlandrous Fleming, giving the Aggies a chance at the final shot.

Coming out of a timeout with 15 seconds left, Radford took the inbounds pass in the backcourt came up and attempted to drive to the left of the lane. When Florida's defense cut him off, he passed to Diarra, who fired up a 3-pointer from nearly straight on that rattled home.

Foward Henry Coleman led all scorers with 22 points, but did not score in overtime.

The Aggies, left for dead a month ago in terms of making the NCAA Tournament, can punch their ticket with one more SEC Tournament win. The task will not be easy, as they will face top-seeded Auburn (23-2, 11-1 SEC) tomorrow. The Tigers handed the Aggies their worst loss of the season, a 75-58 decision in Auburn, on Feb. 12. A&M has lost just one game since.