Quarterback Jaylen Henderson threw for 260 yards and 2 touchdowns and freshman running back Rueben Owens added 106 yards and a score as the Aggies (7-4) took care of FCS opponent Abilene Christian (5-6). It was the first career win for interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who took over for the fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday.

A&M was an overwhelming favorite in this game, but the Wildcats would get on the board first. After the Aggies forced Abilene Christian to punt after a short opening drive, Henderson was sacked on just the second Aggie play from scrimmage by linebacker Reese Young. The ball flew up in the air and was picked off by fellow linebacker Cirby Coheley, who returned the turnover 51 yards for a touchdown. It was the first big play in a massive day for Coheley, who had 13 tackles and 3 sacks along with his touchdown.

The Aggies responded on their next drive, with Henderson finding wide receiver Jahdae Walker (4 catches, 88 yards) for a 40-yard gain on 3rd and 5 from the A&M 30. Henderson then connected with senior Ainias Smith on an 18-yard catch and run to move the ball to the Wildcats 12, and Owens would punch it in from 7 yards out two plays later.

The game would be tied well into the second quarter as both teams showed offensive ineptitude, with ACU being unable to move the ball at all and the Aggie offensive line being unable to protect Henderson. It wasn't broken until nearly halfway through the second stanza, when a short ACU punt gave A&M the ball at midfield. Owens broke off a 28-yard run to move the Aggies into the red zone, and Randy Bond converted a 34-yard field goal to put A&M up 10-7.

After forcing the Wildcats to go 3 and out, A&M had one of their better drives of the day, marching 75 yards in 10 plays to post their second touchdown of the day. Henderson, who kept the drive alive with a 10-yard run on 3rd and 9 from the Aggie 36, completed the drive with a perfect 13-yard lob pass to Noah Thomas (2 catches, 19 yards, 1 TD). That made the score 17-7 and put the game out of reach for all intents and purposes, but still made for an underwhelming halftime score.

A&M stretched their lead on their first drive of the second half, as Henderson hit a streaking wideout Moose Muhammad for a 49-yard touchdown right down the middle of the field. Muhammad -- who was wearing long sleeves, something Fisher refused to allow -- also had a remarkable one-handed catch followed by a hurdling of a Wildcats defender as part of his 4 catch, 104-yard day.

ACU added a 41-yard field goal to cut the lead to 24-10 early in the fourth quarter, but Henderson and the Aggie offense pieced things together enough to muster another scoring drive. A pair of 11-yard scrambles by Henderson moved A&M deep into Wildcats territory, then fourth-string running back David Bailey (4 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD) finished off the drive with his first career Aggie touchdown, from 3 yards out.

A&M's final drive of the day would also finish in a touchdown, with Henderson hooking up with Walker for a 30-yard catch to start the march. But after Henderson took a hard shot that led to a rough the passer penalty, he was yanked in favor of freshman Marcel Reed. Three plays later, Reed completed his first career pass to tight end Jaden Platt, who made his first career catch. Both will remember it, because they hooked up on a 13-yard touchdown that made the score 38-10.