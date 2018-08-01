That this could be one of the nation's top defensive tackle groups. It's certainly one of the least discussed. Keke has been a solid starter for four years, but the emergence of Madubuike has given the unit a boost. Referred to as a "monster" by teammates on the offensive line, Madubuike took a starting job from Daylon Mack in the first part of spring camp and kept it. And it wasn't because Mack was playing badly; in fact, Jimbo Fisher said he was the most improved player on either side of the ball. Madubuike is just that good.

If the starting duo remains the same, Mack becomes the centerpiece of the second line. He was a force when he played last year, but conditioning remained his big issue. If what was said about him this spring and summer is true, Mack could be in for a big year at the right time.

Peevy is likely the man who will see the most snaps next to Mack. Excellent as a freshman last year, Peevy is bigger and stronger and could be well on his way to becoming an NFL player if improves from one year to the next.

Rogers, who was slender when he arrived last summer, has become much bigger but will have to fight for playing time. The same goes for Moton, who has tremendous physical talent but has been unable to break into the rotation.