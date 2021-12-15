Early signing '21: Aggies add elite WR to 2022 class

Marshall is the whole package: he's tall, he's physical, he has speed and good hands. A lot of that is just flat natural talent, and it's likely he hasn't even come close to peaking as a football player.

You can tell he's a basketball player. He's got "court vision", where he scans the field to find openings in the defense. If he finds a gap, you're in trouble because he's going to outrun you. That basketball experience also shows on contested passes, where he can outjump opponents, high-point the football and keep his footing when he lands.

For a player with such little experience, he has very soft hands and good mechanics when it comes to catching the football. He adjusts smoothly to the ball in flight and makes tough catches look routine.

Add in the fact that he's blowing past some quality competition at 6-foot-4 and it almost seems unfair. Oh, and he likes to block and does it well. In his senior year film against Aldine Eisenhower (where he caught 3 passes, all for touchdowns), he wiped out two defenders on a long touchdown run.

It's not often that you look at a 4-star wideout and say a team got a steal, but the Aggies may have one here. Marshall has an elite skill set and just needs refinement at the next level. If he's got the work ethic and the patience to develop in Jimbo Fisher's system, he could go a long way.