Early signing '21: Aggies flip 4-star CB from Georgia

The Aggies went into UGA's back yard to snag the 4-star cornerback, a move that pushed A&M ahead of Georgia in the Rivals rankings. Killebrew visited A&M for the first time this summer, then quietly returned this fall for a second trip. He seemed locked in with the Bulldogs earlier this month, but a late push right before the early signing period began convinced him to flip.

Killebrew is a classic corner. He's quick, reacts fast, has good ball skills and can absolutely fly.

I saw him at the Rivals 5-star Challenge in Atlanta and he was one of the best corners on the field. His speed gave him the opportunity to catch up with some elite receivers, but most of the time he was in their hip pocket. He likes to get physical at the line of scrimmage, but he can turn and run when he needs to.

His athleticism is evident. His ability to react to moves by the wideouts is extremely impressive, and he finds the ball in the air very well. He will absolutely hand-fight with receivers for the football, and his anticipation is superior.

Killebrew may not play in 2022 because of a late-season knee injury, but that's not a certainty. But when healthy, he's one of the best pass defending corners in the nation and can run with anyone.