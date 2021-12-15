Early signing '21: Aggies get their kicker

It doesn't take long to figure out why Moczulski's an Army All-American -- about two kicks into the video was enough. He has an absolute cannon for a leg. Hitting line drives from 55 yards as extremely impressive.

I watched his Kohl's camp footage as well and it was just as impressive. His motion is consistent and fluid; there's not much excess motion. He has a nice natural draw to his kicks, and the leg strength is plainly obvious. He was hitting 60 yarders into the wind at Kohl's Phoenix camp.

Being a 5.4 2-star is pretty strong for a kicker in Rivals' system. Very, very few kickers get a higher rating than a near 3-star. I can think of only a handful in the time I've been doing this. But when you're a college kicker and you're getting offers from Pac-12 and SEC schools, you're good.

Moczulski isn't going to be rushed, in all likelihood. The Aggies have set up a pattern where they have a more experienced kicker handling the place kicking while the younger one handles kickoffs. Right now, that means Seth Small is the kicker and Caden Davis is kicking off. Next year, Small will be gone and Davis will ascend to PK 1. That means Moczulski will have a shot at replacing Davis as the kickoff specialist and continue the tradition of pounding the ball out of the end zone.