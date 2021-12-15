Early signing '21: Aggies get their RB for 2022

There's only one Isaiah Spiller, but Moss is similar in a lot of ways. He's a big, physical back who likes to get going north and south, but has impressive agility and better speed than most realize.

The thing that I like the most about Moss is his lower body strength. He'll get into a pile and just keep his legs moving, either coming out the other side or forcing a lot of defenders to combine to bring him down. He's relentless. He likes to dish out punishment instead of take it.

He reads his blocks well, and when he finds a hole, he hits it quickly. If he's in the open field, he has the ability to juke defenders or, if he wants, run right over them. He's got speed, to be sure: he runs the 100 meters and was clocked in the 4.6-second range in the 40-yard dash at The Opening. He'll get faster, and probably bigger, at the next level.

I can see Moss playing at about 215 pounds and, like Spiller, being a punishing back used to batter SEC defenses. He and LJ Johnson will likely assume that role moving forward. His presence likely means the departure of Deondre Jackson or Darvon Hubbard -- or both -- as carries will be tough to come back. The rotation in 2022 will likely start with Devon Achane with Johnson and Amari Daniels following, but Moss has the talent to break into the rotation as well.