Early signing '21: Aggies get top DB in Bryce Anderson

Note: If you want highlights of Anderson playing defense, check out the lower video.

Since his arrival at A&M, Jimbo Fisher has placed a premium on speed. In Anderson, they get one of the fastest safeties I think I've ever seen. He may be a bit undersized at the moment, but he can absolutely fly. He runs 10.48-second 100-meter dash, which is pretty darned good. He's also got corner cover skills and he's not afraid to hit.

What can we get out of his junior film, outside of the fact that he's not a bad quarterback? Check out his footwork. He can navigate his way through tight spots, then accelerates to top speed in a hurry. And then he can outrun everyone else on the field.

Anderson projects as a nickel and could be the backup to Antonio Johnson in 2022, but he also looks like a highly effective corner. He backpedals well, stays right with the receiver, reacts quickly to breaks, finds the ball and frequently gets between it and the defender. His ability to react quickly could be a real asset on quick crossing routes, as he could get his hand in to deflect passes.

And, of course, there's the jets. Anderson is going to be able to make plays all over the field because of his speed. He shows a willingness to help out in run support and he can keep pace with just about anyone.

Anderson will need to bulk up a little bit to thrive in the SEC, but the athleticism is there. And, of course, so is the speed -- if you hadn't already noticed. This is another quality pickup for Fisher and the Aggies.