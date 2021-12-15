Early signing '21: Aggies snag Kam Dewberry

Dewberry was a player A&M targeted very early on and had to have. They need quality depth to develop on the offensive line, especially at tackle, and he could fill that need.

Dewberry's game is based on power. He's one of the strongest offensive linemen in the 2022 class, and his lower body strength is elite. He's got a great punch and can drive opponents off the ball. Once he gets his hands on you, you're going to move.

I've watched Dewberry in one-on-ones against some of the top talents in the region, and he struggled the first couple of reps with speed rushers. Then it came out that it was his first contact since labrum surgery, and he rebounded nicely once he got acclimated. He dominated later reps, showing solid speed to cut off the edge and keeping pass rushers at bay. His last several reps were very impressive.

Dewberry, like nearly all incoming freshmen, will have work to do on his technique. He will get better as he lowers his pad level and extends his arms more to keep lineman at bay. But he's so strong that he could still be in the two-deep at the start of the season.

The question is, where do you play him? He's a little short for a tackle in today's game, but he has the quickness arm length for it. I would start him there and see how it goes. If it doesn't work out, move him inside and he can absolutely be a dominant guard at the next level.



