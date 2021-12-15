Early signing '21: In a surprise, Ags land nation's top TE

The Aggies really didn't need another tight end in this class, with fellow 4-stars Donovan Green and Theodor Ohrstrom already lined up. But Johnson is more of a hybrid wideout/tight end and can do a lot of things that cause trouble for defenses. He can play as an in-line tight end, a flanker or a slot. He's got a remarkable toolset.

Johnson is extremely fast for a tight and huge for a wideout. He runs very good routes and is really fluid. He's already very polished and can make contested catches look easy. He's much too big for a corner to handle, and too fast for a linebacker. He causes many of the same problems Jalen Wydermyer does, but he's a little slimmer and faster.

So if you're asking what you do with all three tight ends, the answer's simple: you develop and use them. Baylor Cupp has yet to break out and could be gone after next season; Max Wright will be done after 2022. There's no real playing experience behind those two in 2022. Johnson could be used on the outside, Green as a slot and Ohrstrom in-line. Or you can use two-tight sets with two of the three on the field. If you want to beat on opponents and still have the ability to push the ball down the field, players like this are a necessity.