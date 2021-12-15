Early signing '21: Ohrstrom makes it official

Ohrstrom was one of several players to tour U.S. college football camps with PPI Recruits this summer, and he made an immediate impression. He was offered by the Aggies before the conclusion of that day's camp, and tight ends coach James Coley kept after him. He reclassified in November from the 2023 class and jumped into the Rivals 250. He made his official visit to College Station for the Prairie View game Nov. 20 and has not wavered in his commitment at any point.

These are, suffice it to say, not the best-filmed highlights of all time. But hey -- we've got Hudl highlights for a guy playing in Sweden! And he looks good.

Of course, the size is the first thing that stands out. He's 6-foot-6, 245 pounds; that puts him in between Jalen Wydermyer and Baylor Cupp in height and heavier than Cupp is listed after two seasons on campus. And, for a guy of that size, Ohrstrom can run -- he has a listed 40-yard dash time of 4.65 seconds.

So he's tall and can get open. But he's also got great hands and finds the ball really well while it's in the air, and he's not dealing with elite-level passers. He'll body up defenders and simply out-jump them to get the ball. He cuts well and looks like he has good lateral movement.

Clearly, he'll need to be coached up some as he tries to make the quantum leap from prep ball in Sweden to the best conference in college football. But he'll also have time to do that, with Cupp still around and with Blake Smith, Fernando Garza, Jake Johnson and Donovan Green also on the roster. But most importantly, it's not like A&M is going into this relying on Hudl tape. They saw Ohrstrom in person, watched him run a few routes and offered him almost immediately. He's clearly got plenty of potential and hasn't even gotten close to maximizing it yet.