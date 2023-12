Mike Elko's first signing day as Texas A&M's head coach has arrived, and you can follow everything here as the day unfolds.

7 a.m.: Kendall Jackson signs

Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz defensive end Kendall Jackson has signed with the Aggies. Find out more about him here.

7:05 a.m.: Ashton Funk signs

Katy Tompkins OL Ashton Funk, one of the longest-tenured commits, is now a signee. More on him here.

7:09 a.m.: 4-star safety Jordan Pride signs

Jordan Pride may have committed to play for Jimbo Fisher, but he signed to play for Mike Elko. More on the versatile safety here.

8 a.m. Aggies add two more

Two longtime commits are commits no longer: Tight end Eric Karner (story here) and safety Myles Davis (story here) have both signed.

8:05 a.m.: Aggies have their quarterback