The conference's leadership voted down the idea of expanding the schedule by a game, with supporters of keeping the conference slate at eight games in 2024 winning out 9-5. The five supporters of expanding the conference schedule were Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Missouri.

One change that did occur: the conference will abolish divisions in 2024, which it believes will improve parity. The conference will also scrap the existing "permanent rival" as a result of the elimination of the divisions.

Teams will also be required to schedule one Power 5 school or prominent independent in its 2024 non-conference schedule. A&M begins a home-and-home series with Notre Dame next season.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said sticking with an eight-game schedule made sense as the conference expands with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 as opposed to 2025, as originally planned.

"We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule," he said. "Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members. It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling."

The eight-game schedule leaves the member schools with a single (and different) permanent rival. In the case of A&M, that rival will be LSU, as Texas and Oklahoma will continue to be paired together. But Sankey said traditional rivalries will also be taken into account, making it likely that Texas A&M and Texas will face off for the first time in 13 seasons in 2024.

"We understand the important matchups," Sankey said.

The SEC commissioner was defensive when discussing the conference's refusal to join other major conferences by having a nine-game schedule, something he had indicated he supported.

"Nobody's shying away from anything. We just didn't add another game in a time of transition," Sankey said.