Elite O-line prospect signs on
AggieYell.com's coverage of the early signing period continues with a profile of offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi.
Position: Offensive guard
Why he chose Texas A&M: Ogunbiyi flipped from Georgia back to A&M after all the A&M commits worked on getting him back into fold. A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson also played a big role in getting him back.
2019 stats: Not Available
Awards: 2019 first team all-district
Who he chose A&M over: Georgia
Projection for 2020: Rotation
Film study
Ogunbiyi is a road grader. He is somebody I see that could come in during a goal line situation and open up holes. I think he will make the two-deep later in the season. The only thing slowing him down is that Ogunbiyi is a run blocker as his offense was an option offense. Pass blocking lessons will be in order at the start of fall practice.