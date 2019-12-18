Position: Offensive guard

Why he chose Texas A&M: Ogunbiyi flipped from Georgia back to A&M after all the A&M commits worked on getting him back into fold. A&M offensive line coach Josh Henson also played a big role in getting him back.

2019 stats: Not Available

Awards: 2019 first team all-district

Who he chose A&M over: Georgia

Projection for 2020: Rotation