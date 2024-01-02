The hiring of Wiggins, who has been on Nick Saban's staff since 2019, can only be considered a coup for Elko. Not only has Wiggins coached elite talent into first round draft picks, but he has repeatedly added 5-star receivers with his recruiting prowess.

Wiggins, 43, came to Alabama after stints at Virginia Tech and Memphis. His greatest accomplishment was making DeVonta Smith into a Heisman Trophy winner and a first round pick. But he also coached first rounders Jaylen Waddle (Miami), Henry Ruggs III (formerly Las Vegas), James Williams (Detroit) and Jerry Jeudy (Denver). All were taken in the top 15 picks.

Another Wiggins product, John Metchie, was taken by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After missing last season while battling leukemia, Metchie is now in his rookie season with the Texans.

From his time at Virginia Tech and Memphis, Wiggins has become one of the best recruiters in Tennessee and the entire East Coach -- the DC/Maryland/Virginia region in particular. But he's also been highly successful in Texas, landing WRs Jojo Earle and Aeryn Hampton recently. His recruiting chops go beyond receivers, however; he also landed Texas offensive guard Casey Poe and 5-star QB Julian Sayin, Rivals.com's number 4 player overall in the 2024 class.