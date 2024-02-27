The news of Hamilton's hire was first reported by Rivals.com's Brandon Howard Tuesday evening.

Hamilton, a native of Lewisville and a 2017 graduate of Texas Southern, has spent most of his career on the staff of Florida coach Billy Napier. Originally hired as a quality control and player personnel/recruiting assistant at Louisiana, Hamilton showed a knack for recruiting early on. He held the Ragin' Cajuns land the top recruiting class in the Sun Belt Conference each year from 2019-21; Louisiana also won the conference in 2020 and 2021.

When Napier was hired by Florida in 2022, Hamilton followed to serve as a personnel analyst for the defense, where he worked with current A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Hamilton was promoted to the assistant director of player personnel and NFL liaison before last season, and played a prominent role in the Gators landing 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis.

Hamilton's role at A&M has yet to be announced, but he will likely work on the scouting and recruiting side of the operation under Recruiting General Manager Derek Miller.