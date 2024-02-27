Advertisement
Elko snags Florida's scouting director

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

Texas A&M is adding to its scouting and recruiting staff, with the Aggies hiring former Florida Director of Scouting & Recruiting Relations Joe Hamilton away from the Gators.

Joe Hamilton was with Billy Napier at both Louisiana and Florida.
The news of Hamilton's hire was first reported by Rivals.com's Brandon Howard Tuesday evening.

Hamilton, a native of Lewisville and a 2017 graduate of Texas Southern, has spent most of his career on the staff of Florida coach Billy Napier. Originally hired as a quality control and player personnel/recruiting assistant at Louisiana, Hamilton showed a knack for recruiting early on. He held the Ragin' Cajuns land the top recruiting class in the Sun Belt Conference each year from 2019-21; Louisiana also won the conference in 2020 and 2021.

When Napier was hired by Florida in 2022, Hamilton followed to serve as a personnel analyst for the defense, where he worked with current A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Hamilton was promoted to the assistant director of player personnel and NFL liaison before last season, and played a prominent role in the Gators landing 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis.

Hamilton's role at A&M has yet to be announced, but he will likely work on the scouting and recruiting side of the operation under Recruiting General Manager Derek Miller.

