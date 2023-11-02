Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national recruiting analyst Greg Smith, Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com and Jason Higdon of 1standTenFlorida.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. There is a decent-to-good chance that Texas A&M could get Dre'lon Miller to re-commit.

Dre'lon Miller (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. It was pretty incredible that shortly after decommitting from Texas A&M that Dre'lon Miller turned down a visit to Ole Miss to go back to College Station. It’s a credit to the coaching staff there to not give up on the prolific four-star receiver and a big-time sign that Miller is still serious about the Aggies. I still think LSU looks strongest now and I’m not sure the outcome of one game (Texas A&M-LSU) will matter in his decision but it has to be a good sign that he’s not dismissing the Aggies in his recruitment. A lot can still happen in College Station – whether it’s a coaching change or Jimbo Fisher replacing some assistants, who knows – but A&M is still right in this one. Passwaters’ take: FACT. To the shock of many, Miller spent the first weekend after decommitting from Texas A&M at ... Texas A&M. All the relationships that originally drew him to A&M are still there, and they're going to continue to push for him. If they can finish strong and beat LSU – which could be a wild game, considering LSU's defensive issues – then I'd say the odds are favorable he returns. Even if the Aggies finish 7-5, the chances would still be decent.

*****

2. DJ Lagway is making a case as not only a five-star QB but the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class.

DJ Lagway

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I can be easily convinced that DJ Lagway is a five-star. It gets a little harder to convince me he’s the best quarterback in the 2024 class. The Florida commit has had a phenomenal senior season. He’s been totally unstoppable and he’s not only backing up his current ranking but showing he might be dramatically undervalued nationally. But rankings cannot be based solely on stats. If that were the case, players with no FBS offers would be five-stars because of numbers and that’s clearly not right. Rankings are based on projection to college and the NFL Draft and while I do believe Lagway has proven to be in the five-star discussion, I still think Dylan Raiola and Julian Sayin have stronger overall resumes. Higdon’s take: FACT. There are some great quarterbacks in the class of 2024, including three five-stars with Raiola, Sayin and Air Norland. They are respectively ranked Nos. 1, 4, and 21 in America. CJ Carr and Jadyn Davis are two four-star QBs ranked Nos. 23 and 36 overall in the 2024 class. Enter Lagway, at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds from Willis, Texas. Lagway is the No. 1 dual-threat QB and checks in at No. 40 overall in the nation. When you get multiple QBs similar in talent, it comes down to what you look for in a QB. Lagway continues to prove on the field each week he is a five-star QB. Is he the No 1 QB? Based on the numbers he is putting up compared to the other five-star QBs, I believe he is. Last week, he put up monster numbers, going 31 for 36 with 384 passing yards, four TDs, one pick, 17 rushes for 211 yards and three more TDs.

*****

3. After meeting with him last week, the sense is that Georgia is starting to pull away from the pack for 2025 No. 1 Elijah Griffin.

Elijah Griffin (Greg Smith)