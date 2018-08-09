Dfgry4hzelnhajxbvbdn
S Jordan Moore
Taaxru9rcopgxkw5qx7u
S Deshawn Capers-Smith
Y3ajzjpmvdgpflk9tesc
DT TD Moton
Wib3thll4s5jvtbhftss
DT Mohamed Diallo
Dmvbngszyrfsiodc2ywr
DT Justin Madubuike
Ktkc550yghurmcwlrath
DT Jayden Peevy
Vmsnqrku7q5u0sdhsik2
DT Daylon Mack
Avyeqycykwielgk27pas
CB Debione Renfro
Ugml5sqo29q1hir2ztp3
CB Roney Elam
T1c7e8cuuh3ir1irtchi
CB Myles Jones
Yaqir7mszhtvlxjsaefp
S/Rover Brian Johnson
Oulsqbiuanoi0cmjbgeb
DE Bobby Brown
Hvzpl7fylh189zvebtby
DE Max Wright
Axgwkj4d2zsqlhuihkm7
DE/DT Kingsley Keke
Dn5ibvd19jfzdoucukpt
DE Ondario Robinson
Oxcx4mbfsytlnqk3m8vm
DE Tyree Johnson
N4ztkhbeg8fc0gx9ifsn
Head coach Jimbo Fisher
Drqr3mdtmzyboms33tnl
DT Jayden Peevy
Mnikqtpgj2kb22lsa72l
DE Bobby Brown
U9fq2w18zixfzjxcmppi
Rover Buddy Johnson
Nfg3thcwy7i2vh8ecxfr
S Derrick Tucker and DE/DT Kingsley Keke
Dxxknysghmvfowtvezb9
CB Charles Oliver
Vt6p7bx46zmwp8bcwsnj
DE Max Wright
Louiftnl57rnwwpgcfsh
S Jordan Moore
Xb7mqe2j5jvsxvngsdyy
DE Jeremiah Martin
Klvwb5ewj0uydecvzvbd
DE Camron Horry
W9fecnh78r4i0p9xyus9
OL Grayson Reed
Ed0swnnlmx5tzdfndlpe
OL Riley Anderson
T0rumow4qv4t0eqezoqq
WR Camron Buckley
Wlqmzczrmtn4nojcb8te
RB Trayveon Williams
Ozy9yxqri0kpb22h5pge
OL Keaton Sutherland (L) and Dan Moore (R)
A8r3ru73u58ssbeb9tbd
QB James Foster
Xszvzafjvxevln00wot2
WR Jhamon Ausbon
Kwjxdyfpusk8f5fxej5q
WR Jalen Preston
Jqcjvjrqzlchbauqopxh
WR Camron Buckley
Kbye6nopaku9fgicnaqk
QB Kellen Mond
Dxwa0ox2ksj7mpna5ksc
QB Nick Starkel
Lnjikxbadxylx1olqigp
WR Quartney Davis
Vnfa9b0egnnvqhjpykhp
WR Roshauud Paul
Xw4sle3iuzn4ydknvczg
WR Keynel McZeal
Updtxihdwwgeuinqodfd
WR Caleb Chapman
Uva81jyloxv8ospfkdx8
WR Klyde Chriss
Bwkscimyfk16vsbuymv0
CB Debione Renfro
O0qyog8zs9affrchnxdl
CB Clifford Chattman
Mx8h1zovvzcp1aay9ucw
DE Jeremiah Martin
M4osepkun2cra1wphqut
Rover Ikenna Okeke
Qhvhpisjpngk4fndj5nk
Rover Buddy Johnson
Br5gotljt1yznbktvz2o
CB Myles Jones
Homcd54vc22mva7hhdyw
S Jordan Moore
Zmhll1jja46sqe0limmg
S Deshawn Capers-Smith
Kvuubf0sg36c4r55jk26
S Keldrick Carper
Dqjwntdsppxexhdpj7dm
DE Bobby Brown
Bqxrumqiukiizpn1svqt
DE Ondario Robinson
Emxhgrpzusshxmmtajde
LB Otaro Alaka
Nez1rqfrjo2oakzczdiy
DT Daylon Mack
To7whztaksa2hxczkpzv
DT Mohamed Diallo
Xphiuc4qsadfo9tu5u5w
DT TD Moton
Xlfsotxq1h2oeu1n39xp
DT Justin Madubuike
Qjhif1wbvjl2usutlxxl
DE/DT Kingsley Keke
Uumok4w82vecsjlfpwv2
DE Camron Horry
Dk2jj6qzorog4bnpjjbc
QB Nick Starkel
Ovzizscsr4qihiwz8uay
TE Jace Sternberger