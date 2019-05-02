According to a May 2 story in The Oregonian, University of Oregon AD Rob Mullens is one of the "short list of top candidates" for the A&M gig. Mullens has been at Oregon for nine years, makes a lot of sense in terms of being a viable candidate. Oregon is a high-profile operation with a big budget -- according to USA Today, Oregon had a budget of more than $145 million in 2016-17, 12th in the nation for that time period. The Ducks have had significant success in both basketball and football during Mullins' tenure and, of course, they have their major relationship with Nike.

Mullins' is highly-regarded in the collegiate athletics community, currently serving as the head of the CFP Playoff committee in addition to his role at Oregon. He also has a past history in the SEC, serving as Kentucky's athletic director before heading west.

In spite of UO's ties to Nike, A&M should be able to outbid Oregon should they decide on Mullins. He made $717,000 last year (including deferred money); Woodward made $900,000 in 2018 at A&M.

Whether or not Mullins ends up being the guy is still to be determined. But, at worst, we now have a better idea of the caliber of candidate the A&M administration is targeting.