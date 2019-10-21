During his weekly press conference, coach Jimbo Fisher announced that two safeties are done for 2019 and probably longer. Redshirt senior Larry Pryor, Fisher said, "is no longer with us," while junior Derrick Tucker has decided to redshirt.

Pryor had played in each of the first six games this season, racking up 12 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and forcing one of the team's two fumbles. He was instrumental in stabilizing the back end of the Aggie defense last year, taking Tucker's job at mid-season and starting the rest of the regular season.

Pryor's name was scrubbed from the A&M online roster by mid-afternoon Monday.

Tucker's decision to redshirt saves a year of eligibility and likely sets him up for a transfer after the season. After playing in 10 games last year and starting the bowl game against N.C. State, Tucker played very little in 2019. He started the summer as a starter, but was quickly passed up by Demani Richardson, Keldrick Carper and, eventually, Williams (with Leon O'Neal holding the other safety position).

Fisher also provided an update on Carper, who missed the 24-17 win over Ole Miss. While not disclosing the specifics of his injury, Fisher said he hopes Carper and cornerback Charles Oliver will return this week. Clifford Chattman started Saturday's game at nickel in the place of Oliver and came away with his first career interception. Williams took Carper's snaps in a rotation with O'Neal.

Fisher also said nickel Roney Elam, who has been out since week 3, remains "unavailable". A&M has not said what, specifically, has sidelined the redshirt senior but sources have told AggieYell.com that he is dealing with a legal matter.