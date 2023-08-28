Here's what Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher had to say during his Monday press conference before the Aggies open up their season against New Mexico (6 p.m. central Saturday, ESPN).

Announcing the starting quarterback

"Conner (Weigman) will be the quarterback, the starting quarterback. Both he and Max (Johnson) both had great camps, played very very well. It was a very tough decision, but you've got to make a decision. But both guys will be ready to play and can play ... I think we're really blessed. When you have two quality guys like we do, it makes a big difference."

Discussing Saturday's opponent

"Coach (Danny) Gonzalez and his group, they do a great job. They're very physical on defense, very tough to prepare for. They've got tons of front motions, blitzes, different things they do offensively ... they've got a new offensive coordinator (Bryan Vincent) from UAB. They can be very physical, run the ball, take shots (in the passing game). They have a good influx of new guys from the portal. Some guys you can find some film on, but not all. They have some big receivers, guys who can run. It's the same in the secondary. In college football, things can change a lot, team to team from year to year."



On having two quality quarterbacks on the roster

"It is (a luxury). (Quarterback) is a unique position. You can't move a tackle to guard or a guard to tackle; quarterback is so different. Having two guys you know can win and win at a high level, win a championship for you -- in my opinion they can play at those levels. It makes you sleep well at night."

On the challenge of season openers

"First games are a pain. I'll go back to the old story where coach Bryant put the wishbone in before they went out to play USC. I don't think they're going to put the wishbone in, but you never know what somebody does in the offseason. You get new people, new schemes, the coordinators, what they do, how they change. The first game, and it's been this way for me as a coordinator, as an assistant, there's this unknown because you haven't seen them play in a game. Those things are always, for me, restless nights and you try to cover all your bases. You can go chasing ghosts, and you have to be really careful because you can do that. First games are always nerve-racking because there's no film to go off of."

The need to focus on this game and not look ahead to Miami

"Hopefully last year taught us that ... every game is a a big game. Every game is an important game. That's the way you have to look at it. You better respect those 12 weeks. You work all year to play 12 games and hopefully a playoff game and a bowl game, a championship game, whatever it may be afterwards. All your work, all your preparation, all the time together, all those things and you better cherish those 12 (games). You better play every one of them at the highest possible level you can play and understanding that you have to play that game to play the next game to build on that."

On the 12th Man for this season

"We haven't named that yet. We'll do that this week."

On the linebacker corps

"I feel very good about them. They've had good camps. We've got good experience in there with Coop (Edgerrin Cooper) and Chris Russell; I think Martrell (Harris) has made tremendous strides in camp. Transfer JD Davis has really come on and really helped us with maturity and physicality, and he's really starting to get the defense down. You see the production coming in from our new guys (Taurean) York, (Daymion) Sanford and Chantz Johnson ... we've got good numbers, we got good people are athletic, and we feel good about it."

The humbling experience of last year for the younger players

"They can act like a team who understands there's a lot more to it and what they thought. I say that in how they practice, how their attitudes have been, the daily work habits which we come to practice with each and every day. Even from little things, like if you're practicing 106 degrees sometimes some guys are getting lackadaisical and not be hydrated. We could go out there, you don't get to practice he has to miss that takes four days out -- that (dehydration) can be dangerous. We haven't had one guy not pass his hydration test before they go on (the field). When you start pay attention the little things -- I got to do this to go practice -- understanding the details are the key to everything. I think they have a purpose. They've practiced with it, and they've had the attitude of it and it's been in the coachability of them, in my opinion, has been really good."

On any major injuries going into the opener

"Just Donovan (Green)."

On the offensive tackle situation

"Right now, (Chase) Bisontis and Trey (Zuhn) will be in there. And then (Dametrious) Crownover will be ready to play. Deuce (Fatheree) is getting himself back into shape after the injury and getting him back to where he can go. We've got four really good guys right there."

How he feels about the whole offensive line

"Really good. The guys have had a good camp; physical, knowledge (wise), communication -- they've done a really nice job of handling a lot of different things. So I'm really confident in that group and the whole offense. And they're going to have to be (good) this week, because this bunch will twist, blitz, come from every angle known to man. They do a great job up front with their packages of creating and really challenging the offensive line."

What he wants to see from Weigman

"Keep playing great football I mean, great decision making, great accuracy and the toughness and leadership, but also the ability to help players on the field. I think now it's a next year you really understand the offense a lot more and you're able to help, you know help the running back and help the offensive line. They may not know a call sometimes or a receiver, sometimes they have questions for you. You can take a lot more of that load upon yourself as you continue to grow in your offense and you know you can play ... other players can lean on him more.

On whether Bryce Foster is the starting center

"He practiced this week and we'll see how it goes. We got other guys have gotten work-- Mark Nabou's been in there, Remington (Strickland) has been in there. Those guys have all done well. So we'll continue to see where that goes. And hopefully he'll continue to give us a lot of different options if he's ready to go."

On freshman linebacker Taurean York

"It's amazing because I'm gonna tell you, playing linebacker (is tough). You're making front calls, you're making checks ... and to be the vocal guy. I've had freshman backers come in, but it'd be the other guy, it'd be someone else making all the calls and sometimes that'll happen. But York is able to make checks. He acts like he's 18 going on 25. And I say that from a maturity standpoint how he learned when he doesn't and handles things very well. Sometimes guys can't handle that. He's done it. He's had an outstanding camp in that regard. It's very refreshing because you know, you always wonder if you have a signal caller -- now, who's your next segment caller ... It's very rare (for a freshman to do that)."

