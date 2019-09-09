



"Corbin will be out for the season. He had a season-ending injury, to his hamstring," Fisher said. True freshman Isaiah Spiller will replace Corbin in the starting lineup.

"We'll keep the same rotation. We've got four really good players," Fisher said, while indicating redshirt sophomore Jacob Kibodi will step in as the primary backup.

In his only other injury update, Fisher said junior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy should be fine after having his ankle twisted twice in the 24-10 loss Saturday.

In a positive on the personnel front, Fisher said junior cornerback Debione Renfro will return this weekend against Lamar after having been suspended for the first two games of the season. That does not mean, however, that he will necessarily start.

"He'll be in the rotation. He gives you another body in the nickel and dime," Fisher said of Renfro.

Fisher fielded multiple questions about junior quarterback Kellen Mond after Mond struggled against Clemson, completing 24 of 42 passes for 234 yards and turning the ball over twice.

"Offensively, it was guy here drops a ball, misses a throw, miss a block. Everybody takes a turn or two and suddenly those drives are over," he said. "(Mond) didn't play his best game ... but we didn't play our best game around him. Everyone took turns. But he continued to grind. He took us on two drives of 16 plays or more."

Instead of being frustrated or discouraged with the loss, Fisher said he found a number of positives after watching the game again.

"I feel very comfortable about this team," he said. "There were plays we made all over. We didn't make enough of them, but we were eyeball to eyeball, and the final score was 24-10 against the number one team in the country. On the road."

The biggest thing for his team to take from the loss, Fisher said, was understanding that they weren't beaten on talent, but by Clemson's superior execution.

"We have to learn to capitalize on opportunities. We're still growing, to understand to play at that level consistently," he said. "The worst thing that could come out of this game is to not learn from it. They knew they had opportunities and they need to grow from it. And I think they will."



